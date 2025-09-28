'Need to fix India': US says New Delhi must open its markets, react correctly to America

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has placed India among the "big ones" Washington wants to settle trade disputes with, urging Delhi to change its approach if it seeks better market access in the United States. "We have a bunch of countries to fix like Switzerland, Brazil, India - these are countries that need to really react correctly to America. Open their markets, stop taking actions that harm America, and that's why we're off sides with them," Lutnick said in an interview with NewsNation.

He underlined the administration's negotiating style, saying, "The way that President Trump does deals, the first deal is always the best deal. And then the next deal is higher, the next deal is higher, the next deal's higher."

India currently faces some of the steepest U.S. trade levies, after the Trump administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil. "These countries (India and Brazil) have to understand that if you want to sell to the U.S. consumer, you've got to play ball with the president of the United States," he said.

Lutnick concluded by noting that several trade negotiations remain open. "You still have Taiwan. That's a big one that's coming pretty soon. I expect to really be talking to them and sorting that out. So a bunch of countries left, but the big ones India and Brazil is little...but we'll sort it out over time."

India and the US have resumed trade negotiations. A delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Washington between September 22 and 24. The delegation met U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and U.S. Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor to discuss the contours of a possible agreement.

"The delegation had constructive meetings with the U.S. Government on various aspects of the deal. Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Indian officials also met U.S. businesses and investors, with New Delhi highlighting opportunities in the domestic market. "The business leaders reposed confidence in the India growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in India," the ministry said.