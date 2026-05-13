Top stocks in news: Dr Reddy's, Tata Power, Voda Idea, RVNL, Dixon, MTAR, Sagility, Nazara

Indian equity benchmark indices posted big cuts on Tuesday led by geopolitical tensions, constant FII outflows and weakness in the Indian rupee amid weekly expiry. The BSE Sensex plunged 1,456.04 points, or 1.92 per cent, to close at 74,559.24, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 436.30 points, or 1.83 per cent, to end at 23,379.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 13, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Cipla, Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, Hindustan Petroleum, Power Finance, Oil India, Bharati Hexacom, Balaji Amines, CARE Ratings, Crompton Greaves, DLF, eClerx Services, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, JSW Dulux, Kaynes Technology, NLC India, LIC Housing, Metropolis Healthcare, Sharda CropChem and others will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of NRB Bearings shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of SAIL remain in F&O ban for the day.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major reported a 86 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 221 crore, while revenue dropped 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 7,546 crore for March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was down 60.4 per cent YoY to Rs 981 crore, while margins contracted sharply to 13 per cent. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 8 per share.

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Tata Power Company: The Tata Power's utility arm reported a 4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 996 crore, while revenue declined 13 per cent YoY to Rs 13,900 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda was down 20 per cent YoY to Rs 2,599 crore, with margins coming in at 17.4 per cent. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom player's company board will consider the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the company for Q4FY26 and evaluate a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or warrants on a preferential basis on May 16.

MTAR Technologies: The defence major reported a more than 220 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 44.28 crore, while its revenue zoomed more than 67 per cent YoY to Rs 306.7 crore for January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda margins improved by 131 bps to 20.4 per cent leading to a sharp 81 per cent surge in ebitda at 61.7 crore.

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Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The renewable energy solutions play reported a 165 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 45.4 crore, while revenue increased 25 per cent YoY to Rs 557 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda increased 14 per cent YoY to 350 crore, while cost of project debt improved 70 bps to 8.5 per cent for the quarter.

Torrent Power: The utility player reported a 70 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 318.2 crore, while revenue remained largely flat at Rs 6,406 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda rose slightly to Rs 1,149.3 crore and the company announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway firm has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) from South East Central Railway for EPC work worth Rs 221.3 crore. The work involves the replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking, along with all indoor and outdoor gears, OFC huts, construction of S&T service buildings, and electrification of S&T service buildings.

Dixon Technologies India: The EMS major reported a 36 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 256 crore, while revenue rose 2.1 per cent YoY to Rs 10,511 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda dropped 7.8 per cent YoY to Rs 408.4 crore, while margins narrowed to 3.9 per cent for the quarter. The company board approved a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

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PNC Infratech: The EPC and infra company announced the execution of a settlement agreement with the National Highways Authority of India for an amount of Rs 234.99 crore towards a one-time settlement under the Government of India's 'Vivad Se Vishwas II (contractual disputes)' scheme.

Sagility: The IT solutions and services reported a 41.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 257.7 crore, while revenue rose 29 per cent YoY to Rs 2,024.26 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda grew 30 per cent YoY to Rs 484.5 crore, while ebitda margins remained stable at 24 per cent YoY for the quarter. Its organic growth stood at 25.8 per cent YoY.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming company reported a manifold jump in the net profit at Rs 55.7 crore, while its revenue fell 23.5 per cent YoY to Rs 520.2 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda more than doubled to 74 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 18.6 per cent for the quarter. Gaming revenue increased 78 per cent YoY for the quarter.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The railway wagons company reported a 45 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 57.7 crore, while revenue dropped 13.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,167 crore for Q4FY26. Besides that, the company has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 4,045 crore from Tsiko Africa Logistics, together with Barberry Holdings.

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Kalpataru: The real estate company reported a manifold surge in the net profit at Rs 200.5 crore, while revenue surged 184 per cent YoY to Rs 1,693.7 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda came in at Rs 217.4 crore, zooming over 11 times. Pre-sale grew 6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,833 crore, while collections saw a 41 per cent jump to Rs 1,487 crore.

Interarch Building Solutions: The pre-engineered buildings players company has received a contract worth Rs 102 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system from a customer.

Neuland Laboratories: The pharma player reported a 8-times jump in the net profit at Rs 212.67 crore, while revenue jumped 136 per cent YoY to Rs 328.6 crore for the January-March quarter. Ebitda soared more than 5 times to Rs 319.4 crore, with margins expanding sharply by 2,320 bps to 40.50 per cent for the quarter.

United Breweries: The alcohol maker said a tax demand order worth Rs 275 crore has been reduced to nil by the Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal.