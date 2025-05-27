External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday told the members of a Parliamentary Consultative Committee that on the issue of India-Pakistan tensions, India's message to foreign governments has consistently been: "They fire, we fire. They stop, we stop."

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had conveyed intelligence inputs on a potential strike by Pakistan. Rubio reportedly told India that Pakistan might carry out a big strike against India.

As per sources, Jaishankar said: "We responded firmly. If Pakistan attempts a major offensive, it should be prepared for an equally strong counter-offensive." India told the US in no uncertain terms: "If Pakistan escalates, we are ready to respond in kind."

Moreover, he told the parliamentary panel that Pakistan was alerted 30 minutes after Operation Sindoor's phase 1 ended.

On the night of May 7, Operation Sindoor targeted 9 terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He also clarified India's stance on the ceasefire announcement.

Jaishankar said it was a direct outcome of military-level engagement between the two countries and not mediation by any third country. Despite US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering the de-escalation between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar said: "The ceasefire was the result of Director General of Military Operations-level talks."

He said that the Pakistani DGMO initiated contact with the Indian Armed Forces following Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently conveyed a strong message to US Vice President JD Vance during a call, according to government sources.

"If they attack, we will attack stronger," PM Modi reportedly told Vance.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan, retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Islamabad attempted retaliatory strikes on Indian bases, responding with a strong counter-offensive.