Tata Power vs. Adani Power: Which stock is better for next six months? Targets, Stop-Loss

Power sector stocks have been the focus of intense market debate as India’s energy demands continue to soar. In a recent interactive market session during Daily Calls show of Business Today Television (BTTV), an investor K.D. Pradhan raised a crucial question that many market participants are currently weighing: "Could you please advise me between Tata Power and Adani Power? Which stock is advisable to invest in for the next six months?"

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Responding to the query, market expert Nilesh Jain, VP - Head of Technical and Derivative Research , Centrum Finverse (SEBI Registration INH000018337) provided a comprehensive breakdown of both utility giants. He noted that while both stocks possess a strong underlying market tone, they cater to entirely different investor risk profiles.

Here is the strategic blueprint for choosing between the two power counters over a six-month horizon.

Tata Power: The Top Pick for Stable Growth

For investors looking for a structurally sound and relatively steady investment over the next two quarters, Nilesh strongly favors Tata Power. The stock is characterized by its consistent behavior and reliable technical floors.

The Strategy: Investors can comfortably buy the stock at its current market levels or look to accumulate shares on any minor market declines. Advertisement

Key Technical Targets: The counter is expected to steadily climb toward ₹440 to ₹450 , with a potential extended target of ₹450 to ₹460 on the upside.

The Safety Net: A firm stop loss should be placed at ₹390.

Expert Insight: The ₹390 mark is a critical technical confluence point. It represents both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages (DMA). Because it sits on such massive dual-layer support, the downside risk remains well-contained for medium-term investors.

Tata Power: The Top Pick for Stable Growth

Adani Power: A High-Risk, High-Reward Momentum Play

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For traders who prefer rapid price movements and have a significantly higher risk tolerance, Adani Power presents an alternative, momentum-driven opportunity.

The Strategy: Treat this strictly as a tactical, short-term momentum play rather than a passive, long-term hold.

Key Technical Targets: If the momentum sustains, the stock is primed to rally toward ₹230 to ₹240 .

The Safety Net: A strict stop loss must be maintained below ₹215.

Adani Power: A High-Risk, High-Reward Momentum Play

Expert Insight: Comparatively, Adani Power exhibits much higher volatility than Tata Power. While its broader market undertone remains undeniably strong, the sharp swings mean that respecting the stop loss is non-negotiable to protect trading capital.

The Decision Matrix: Which One Fits Your Portfolio?

To help investors choose the right stock based on the expert's advice, here is a quick look at how both match up for a 6-month investment horizon:

Tata Power vs Adani Power

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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)