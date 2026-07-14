US man claiming ex-Navy, Special Forces background held near Nepal border without documents

During a routine border patrol near Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on July 11, Sashastra Seema Bal personnel stopped a foreign national for document verification. He tried to run. They chased him down. What followed has opened one of the more puzzling cases at India's border in recent months.

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The man, identified as Jordan Brown, 36, allegedly from California, was attempting to cross into Nepal without a passport, visa, or any valid travel documentation. He claims to be a former US Navy and Special Forces serviceman who has travelled to nearly 70 countries. Authorities are still working out how much of his account is true.

What happened at the border

SSB Assistant Commandant Priya Yadav told PTI that Brown was questioned by the SSB and multiple security agencies before being handed over to the Sonauli police for legal proceedings. During the search, personnel recovered Rs 31,460 in cash and two mobile phones, but no travel documents.

Maharajganj Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth, quoted by ANI, said Brown had allegedly entered India by sea route in November 2025 and had been living in Goa ever since. In a video statement, Siddharth elaborated: "During questioning, he revealed that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, where he lost his passport. He subsequently reached Sri Lanka via a sea route and arrived in India from there by sea on November 2, 2025. Since then, he had been residing in Goa. He was attempting to travel to Nepal when the SSB apprehended him."

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The officer confirmed that Brown's version of events remains under verification. "No valid travel documents were found in his possession," he said, adding that a case had been registered under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

A story full of contradictions

Brown's statements to investigators have been inconsistent. Sonauli SHO Mahendra Mishra, quoted by The Times of India, said Brown gave contradictory accounts of his identity, travel history, and the purpose of his Nepal trip.

According to Mishra, Brown told investigators he had studied at the University of California and served in the US Navy and Special Forces for six years before leaving military service around two years ago. He said both his parents had passed away. An unnamed officer quoted by The Print said Brown "claimed he had served in the US Navy and Foreign Services until 2024."

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On his travel account, Brown reportedly told police he had arrived in Goa from the US about two months ago, stayed there for roughly six weeks, travelled from Bengaluru to Lucknow by bus on July 8, then made his way to Gorakhpur before hiring a taxi to reach the Sonauli border.

His stated reason for going to Nepal was to meet a Nepalese national referred to only as "Naz," whom he said he had met in Goa. As for his missing passport, he claimed an acquaintance in Bengaluru was holding it — but could not provide verifiable details about this person.

Brown also told investigators he had married an Indian woman from Uttarakhand in October 2024, having met her in Italy three years earlier, and that she works as a yoga instructor.

Broader context

The arrest of Brown comes months after another American, Matthew VanDyke, was detained along with six Ukrainian nationals near the Myanmar border in March. VanDyke, who has been described as a former CIA asset with past links to al-Qaeda affiliates, is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. He has reportedly appealed to be allowed to cook his own food while in custody.

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Brown has since been sent to jail. The US Embassy has been informed of the arrest, and legal proceedings are continuing.