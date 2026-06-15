USTR to visit India on June 22 to take trade talks forward

India-US trade talks: India and the US will continue discussions on the proposed trade deal later this month even as officials underlined that investigations under Section 301 of the US Trade Act will also have to be part of the overall trade pact.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is set to visit India in late June. He will arrive on June 22 in New Delhi and will hold talks with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on June 23 and the first half of June 24 before leaving for the US later that day, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.

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“The expectation is that the discussions will be on the final touches of the interim trade deal as well as the larger bilateral trade agreement,” Agrawal said.

This will follow discussions between June 1 and 4 when a delegation from the Office of the USTR led by the Chief Negotiator had visited New Delhi to take forward the trade talks.

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“During the visit, the teams held constructive and positive discussions across a wide range of issues covering Trade in Goods, Non-Tariff Measures, Customs and Trade Facilitation, Economic Security Alignment and other areas of mutual interest,” an official release had said at the time.

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While talks have continued between India and the US, India is hopeful that investigations being carried out by the US under Section 301 will be resolved. “We are engaged to see the final outcome. The trade deal covers the entire gamut of the entire relation. Whenever we try to sign the deal, we will have to see these investigations as well,” sources noted.

A USTR report on June 3 has alleged that India is amongst 54 countries that has failed to legally prohibit import of goods made with forced labour and has proposed additional tariffs of 12.5%.

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Meanwhile, India and the UK are also working to operationalise the trade deal between the two countries at the earliest, Agrawal said, adding that a delegation from India is currently in the UK to iron out last minute issues.

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“We have already signed the trade deal with the UK and it has been ratified. Certain issues that have come up post this are under resolution,” he said, adding that it is hoped that they will be resolved soon.

India and the UK signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July 2025 following negotiations that took place from 2022 to 2025. It aims to double bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030. UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle had visited India on June 2 and had met Goyal to discuss the issues.

The key sticking point is British government’s steel safeguards and carbon border adjustment mechanism.