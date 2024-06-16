Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits AIIMS Rishikesh, enquires about health of mother

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid a visit to Rishikesh to see his ailing mother after almost two years. CM Yogi’s mother, Savitri Devi, has been receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh due to deteriorating health. She was admitted to AIIMS a few days ago, and CM Yogi took the time to personally check on her condition.

After reaching AIIMS, Yogi spent about half an hour with his mother, inquiring about her health and discussing her treatment with the medical staff. Savitri Devi, who is 84 years old, has faced multiple health challenges recently, leading to her second admission to AIIMS within a month. Previously, she was admitted due to an eye infection and was discharged after two days of treatment on May 16.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath today enquired about the well-being of his mother, admitted for treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh and received information related to her health from the doctors. pic.twitter.com/rwjSw5zyAJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 16, 2024

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the UP chief minister's mother looks very happy after meeting him. MP Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath's younger brother were also present with him. During this, He also chatted with his mother for some time.

In addition to visiting his mother, CM Yogi also took the opportunity to visit the victims of a tragic bus accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, involved a bus full of pilgrims that fell into a ditch, resulting in 14 fatalities and 12 injuries. Yogi Adityanath met the injured people who were admitted to the Trauma Center at AIIMS, ensuring they received proper care and support during their recovery. Following these visits, he departed by helicopter.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid a visit to AIIMS to check on Savitri Devi. He expressed his concern for her health and instructed the hospital administration to provide the best possible care.