Uttar Pradesh plans to build a new city near Agra which will be half the size of Noida: Here's why it was needed

The Uttar Pradesh government is considering the development of a new city near Agra, as reported by the Times of India.

According to the report, the proposed city is planned to be located approximately 190 kilometers from Noida and around 150 kilometers from the Noida airport in Jewar. The envisioned city is expected to cover an expansive area of 10,500 hectares, roughly half the size of Noida.

To ensure systematic development, the Yamuna Expressway Authority (YXPA) has called upon consultants to formulate a comprehensive 10-year master plan. This plan aims to address various crucial aspects, including establishing efficient transportation links with other cities, conducting environmental impact assessments, and formulating strategies for sustainable growth.

The central aim of developing this new city is to proactively address the expected population influx resulting from the upcoming Noida International Airport. Set to initiate passenger operations later this year, the airport is anticipated to draw both domestic and international tourists. Given its proximity to Agra, home to the iconic Taj Mahal, the airport is poised to become a gateway for visitors to one of the world's seven wonders. This foresight underscores the necessity for additional tourism facilities in the region.

The Yamuna Expressway Authority (YXPA) has communicated its aspirations for the project through an official document shared with consultants. The key objectives include bolstering the investment climate and fostering economic development by establishing a sustainable environment.

The YXPA's jurisdiction spans across the 165km-long expressway, encompassing Noida, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Aligarh, and Agra. While master plans have been devised for Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, and Mathura, Agra has been lacking such a plan. Hence, the YXPA is in the process of engaging a consultant to formulate a dedicated plan for the development of the region surrounding the tourist city.

Given the prominence of the Taj Mahal as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the environmental impact of the new city is a top priority. Shailendra Bhatia, an officer on special duty at YXPA, emphasized the promotion of only green industries to mitigate pollution risks. Preserving the pristine beauty of the monument is paramount, and as a result, no polluting activities will be allowed in its vicinity.

