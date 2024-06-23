Uttar Pradesh: Senior Police Officer demoted to Constable rank because of...

A senior Uttar Pradesh Police officer has been demoted to the rank of constable after being found in a compromising situation with a female colleague at a hotel three years ago.

Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya, who previously held the position of Circle Officer (CO) in Unnao, has seen his career take a sharp turn for the worse. The incident dates back to July 2021 when Kannaujiya requested leave for family reasons. However, instead of returning home, he checked into a hotel in Kanpur with a female constable.

Kannaujiya's wife, unable to reach him, contacted the Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP). The SP, upon tracing Kannaujiya's phone activity to the Kanpur hotel, dispatched a police team to investigate. The team found both Kannaujiya and the female constable in the room, and the incident was documented.

The Unnao Police swiftly arrived at the hotel and found the CO and the female constable together. The arrival was recorded by CCTV footage, which provided crucial evidence for the investigation that followed.

This discovery triggered a departmental inquiry. The seriousness of the situation, involving a senior officer and a potential breach of conduct, led to a recommendation for strict action. The Additional Director General (ADG) of Administration, following a thorough review, issued an order demoting Kannaujiya to the rank of constable. He has also been transferred to the 26th Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalion in Gorakhpur.