Uttarakhand becomes the top performer in NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24

Uttarakhand and Kerala have been named the top-performing states in NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24, which measures the progress of states and union territories on social, economic, and environmental factors. Bihar was ranked as the worst performer.

The NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24 shows that India's overall Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) score rose to 71 in 2023-24, up from 66 in 2020-21. This improvement is due to significant progress in areas such as poverty elimination, decent work, economic growth, climate action, and life on land.

Uttarakhand and Kerala have tied as the top-performing states with a score of 79 in NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24. Tamil Nadu follows closely with a score of 78, and Goa comes next with a score of 77.

On the other hand, Bihar (57), Jharkhand (62), and Nagaland (63) were the worst-performing states in this year's index. Among the union territories, the top five performers were Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Delhi.

Congratulating all the people of the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said," This achievement has been achieved with the blessings and cooperation of the people of the state. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, with the development-oriented efforts of our double engine government, today our state has moved forward towards becoming a leading state. Uttarakhand getting the top position in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG INDEX) 2023-2024 report released by NITI Aayog is a direct proof of this. Many congratulations to the cabinet colleagues and officials in the state government.

Our government is continuously moving forward in the direction of 'Developed Uttarakhand' with the coordination of ecology and economy. Our top priority is to establish a transparent system in the state and to achieve all-round and holistic development."