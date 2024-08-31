Uttarakhand crash: Air force chopper airlifting faulty helicopter crashes it in Kedarnath

A defective helicopter crashed in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Saturday while it was being transported by the Indian Air Force for repairs.

Air Force's helicopter MI 17 was taking the faulty helicopter to the Gauchar airstrip in Uttarakhand when the crash took place. The MI 17 aircraft lost its balance mid-air due to the heavy weight of the damaged helicopter. After this, the pilot let go of the faulty helicopter and dropped it in an open valley.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: A defective helicopter, which was being air lifted from #Kedarnath by another chopper, accidentally fell from mid-air as the towing rope snapped, earlier today.#UttarakhandNews



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/yYo9nCXRIw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2024

Rudraprayag Tourism official Rahul Chaubey reported that the helicopter, which experienced a technical fault during landing on May 24 earlier this year, was being transported for repairs. The pilot dropped it near the Tharu camp in Kedarnath.

Chaubey confirmed that there were no passengers or cargo on board the helicopter.

Rescue teams are currently on-site to assess the situation for any potential casualties. Chaubey has urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours regarding the incident.

"There was a plan to take the helicopter to Gauchar airstrip on Saturday, with the help of Mi-17 aircraft, for repair. As soon as it covered a little distance, the Mi-17 started losing balance due to the weight of the helicopter and wind, due to which the helicopter had to be dropped near Tharu camp. There was no passenger or luggage on the helicopter. The rescue team reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The team is inspecting the situation," he told ANI