Uttarakhand: Police station to be built in Haldwani where illegal madrasa was demolished, says CM

A police station will be built in Haldwani's Banbhulpura where an illegal madrasa was demolished last week, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday. The demolition triggered a large-scale violence in which several cops were injured and the police station was attacked. Dhami said the construction of the police station at the same place would send a "clear message" to the miscreants who took part in the violence that erupted during the demolition drive.

"Now, a police station will be constructed at the location where illegal encroachment was cleared in Banbhulpura, Haldwani. This sends a clear message from our government to the troublemakers and instigators that nobody who disrupts peace will be exempted. Uttarakhand has no tolerance for such troublemakers," the chief minister said, adding that several acres of land was freed from encroachment during the demolition drive in the 'Malik Ka Bagicha' area of Banbhulpura.

On February 8, five people were killed in the violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa. More than 100 police officers were injured as locals hurled stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and the police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station which the mob later set on fire.

The police have so far arrested 30 people on charges of inciting violence during the demolition drive. On Sunday, additional paramilitary forces reached Haldwani.

Meanwhile, Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh said that 120 arms licenses were revoked, and authorities were searching for those involved in the rioting on February 8, during which police and municipal workers were assaulted and vehicles were set on fire.

She also said the administration had invited people from all the communities as it was gradually lifting curfew from different areas of Haldwani. "All the parts of Haldwani city have been opened up, except Banbhoolpura area which will be opened after carefully assessing the situation."