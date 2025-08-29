Vaishno Devi Board denies ignoring adverse weather advisories, says yatra was suspended before Aug 26 landslide

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has strongly refuted allegations that it allowed the pilgrimage to proceed despite adverse weather advisories, leading to casualties during the tragic landslide on August 26. The Board clarified in a statement that the pilgrimage was suspended before the cloudburst-triggered landslide occurred, which was unforeseen and beyond human control.

The disaster, described as "one of the safest locations on the track," was struck by a "sudden severe cloudburst in this stretch of around 50 metres only," leading to an unprecedented landslide at 2.40 pm. The Board stressed that no such landslide event had been recorded in this area previously, classifying it as a "force majeure."

In response to the disaster, the Shrine Board's Disaster Management Task Force, along with local authorities and volunteers, conducted swift evacuation and relief operations. "Eighteen pilgrims who had sustained injuries were safely evacuated and shifted for super-specialty care at the Shrine Board's hospital in Kakryal after being given first aid along the track," stated the Board. The coordinated efforts of the Task Force ensured timely medical attention and support for those affected.

Simultaneously, "debris clearance, slope inspection and stabilisation were undertaken on a war footing," ensuring the track's safety for further operations. These efforts were crucial in restoring the route and preventing further incidents. The Shrine Board maintained that it had consistently monitored weather forecasts and followed advisories, emphasising that "the unfortunate cloudburst resulting in the loss of precious lives was not humanly foreseeable and was thus beyond anyone's anticipation or control."

Addressing media reports that accused the Shrine Board of negligence, the Board firmly rejected these claims as "false and baseless". The Board expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and reiterated its commitment to pilgrim safety, stating, "A few media reports have been circulating since yesterday alleging that yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard of weather advisories. The Board categorically denies the allegations as false and baseless."

Before the disaster, the weather had been clear, allowing the pilgrimage to proceed normally until a specific advisory was issued. "As soon as the forecast for moderate rains was received, registrations were immediately suspended," and most pilgrims had completed their journey safely by then. This proactive measure helped prevent further casualties.

The Shrine Board also highlighted that designated halt points along the track were chosen for their historical safety from landslides. "These are those points and stretches which have never been susceptible to landslides in the past," it said, further assuring pilgrims that "these halt points have been specifically created in the safest zones of the track, for pilgrim safety."

All pilgrimages on the old track were suspended by noon on the day of the cloudburst following a weather advisory. "Even yatra on this track was suspended by 12 noon on August 26 upon issuance of the specific weather advisory," confirmed the Board, underscoring its adherence to safety protocols.