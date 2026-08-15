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Valsad railway station block: These trains will be cancelled or diverted from August 21-23

Valsad railway station block: These trains will be cancelled or diverted from August 21-23

According to an advisory issued by the DRM, Mumbai Central, Western Railway, and reposted by DRM Ahmedabad on X, the block will begin at 10 am on Friday, August 21, and continue until 3:30 pm on Sunday, August 23.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 6:50 AM IST
Valsad railway station block: These trains will be cancelled or diverted from August 21-23Western Railway has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest status of their trains before travelling.

Rail passengers travelling through Valsad railway station between August 21 and 23, 2026 may face cancellations and changes to train services as Western Railway undertakes a Non-Interlocking (NI) block. The work is being carried out for the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Valsad (BL) station.

According to an advisory issued by the DRM, Mumbai Central, Western Railway, and reposted by DRM Ahmedabad on X, the block will begin at 10 am on Friday, August 21, and continue until 3:30 pm on Sunday, August 23.

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The work will affect the main railway lines in both directions. During the block, some trains will be fully cancelled, while others will be short-terminated or short-originated from stations before Valsad. Western Railway has also cautioned that some services could be regulated or rescheduled.

Which trains will be fully cancelled?

Seven train services have been listed for complete cancellation during the block.

Date    Train No.    Train
August 22    19056    Udhna-BDTS
August 23    19055    BDTS-Udhna
August 23    20996    BDTS-Ajmer
August 23    69153    Umargam-Valsad
August 23    22929    Dahanu Road-Vadodara
August 23    22930    Vadodara-Dahanu Road
August 23    69154    Valsad-Umargam Road MEMU
Several trains to start or end before Valsad

Passengers using Valsad-bound services will also see changes to originating and terminating stations.

On August 21, Train 12930 Vadodara-Valsad will be short-terminated at Bilimora, while Train 59046 Valsad-Virar will originate from Udvada. Train 59023 Mumbai Central-Valsad will terminate at Pardi.

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Similar changes will apply on August 22. Train 19012 Dahod-Valsad will terminate at Udhna, Train 20960 Vadnagar-Valsad at Navsari and Train 12944 Kanpur-Valsad at Bhestan. Train 19011 Valsad-Dahod will originate from Bilimora, while Train 19051 Valsad-Muzaffarpur will originate from Bhestan.

On August 23, several Valsad-originating services will begin from stations such as Udhna, Navsari, Amalsad and Bilimora instead.

Why is Western Railway carrying out the work?

The Non-Interlocking block is required for the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Valsad station. The work will affect the main railway lines in both directions during the specified period.

The changes are part of the signalling-related work at the station and will require adjustments to train operations while the work is underway.

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Western Railway has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest status of their trains before travelling.

Travellers can check updated train information through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or contact the railway enquiry helpline at 139. Since services may also be regulated or rescheduled during the block, passengers are advised to check the latest information close to their journey date.

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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 6:50 AM IST
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