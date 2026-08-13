Tired of crowded Mumbai locals? 238 new AC trains promise cooler, safer travel from 2027

Big News for Mumbaikars! 238 New AC Locals to Transform Mumbai’s Commute



Grateful to Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji and Hon Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji for your decision that will significantly improve the daily commute of millions of Mumbaikars.



With 238 new AC local trains… pic.twitter.com/F5UQzbdwkT — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 13, 2026

238 AC locals to be manufactured

The key change in the procurement plan is that the new AC local trains will be manufactured across three Indian Railways production units, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli.

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The decision is aimed at accelerating production after the earlier procurement process faced delays. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the previous process could have pushed procurement timelines towards 2030, prompting the Railways to adopt a faster manufacturing approach. The first new AC local is now targeted for 2027.

Inside the train

The 238 rakes were sanctioned under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-III and MUTP-IIIA at an estimated cost of ₹19,293 crore. Official Railway data says the sanctioned fleet comprises 238 rakes, each with 12 cars, designed to increase passenger-carrying capacity across Mumbai’s suburban network.

The trains are also planned with automatic door-closing systems, an important safety feature for Mumbai’s crowded suburban railway system. The Railway Ministry had earlier confirmed that procurement of automatic door systems for the 238 new trains was underway.

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Mumbai locals' lives to be made easier

The scale of the planned expansion comes against the backdrop of Mumbai’s enormous dependence on suburban trains. According to the Railway Ministry, Western Railway and Central Railway together operate more than 3,200 suburban services every day in the Mumbai region.

As of April 2026, the network was operating 3,234 suburban services, including 227 AC local services. Western Railway accounted for 1,414 services, including 133 AC services, while Central Railway operated 1,820 services, including 94 AC services.

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For Mumbai commuters, the new fleet is expected to bring greater capacity, improved comfort and enhanced safety. Automatic doors could also address one of the long-standing safety concerns associated with overcrowded suburban trains.

The expansion of AC services could be particularly significant during Mumbai’s hot and humid months, when commuters face uncomfortable conditions inside crowded non-AC trains.