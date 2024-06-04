Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Modi ahead of Congress's Ajay Rai by over 1 lakh votes

Varanasi Lok Sabha Results 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from Varanasi for the third time, having been elected from this constituency in 2014 and 2019. He is up against Ajay Rai of Congress, which has stitched an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP).

As of 2:00 pm, PM Modi is leading the race by over 1,00,000 votes.

Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE

- Ajay Rai briefly went ahead of PM Modi, now PM trailing again

- PM Modi is leading in Varanasi

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi garnered 6.74 lakh votes. Shalini Yadav of the Samajwadi Party came second with 1.95 lakh votes, and Ajay Rai of Congress was third with 1.52 lakh votes. In 2014, Modi secured 5.81 lakh votes and defeated Arvind Kejriwal of AAP and Ajay Rai of Congress.

Varanasi has been a BJP stronghold as the saffron party has held the seat since 1991 except for a term between 2004 and 2009. The Lok Sabha constituency has five assembly constituencies: Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri - BJP holds 4 of these 5.

According to the 2011 census, SC voters make up about 10.3% of the electorate, totaling around 191,018. ST voters constitute approximately 0.5% of the electorate, with around 9,273 voters.

Varanasi, also known as Banaras and Kashi, is a city of great religious and cultural importance in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. This ancient city holds a significant position as a Lok Sabha constituency.

Silk weaving, carpet making, crafts, and tourism are major sources of employment for the locals in Varanasi. The city has been home to many prominent Indian writers, poets, philosophers, and musicians. It's known as the base of the Benares Gharana of music. Varanasi is also home to BHU, the oldest Sanskrit college founded in 1791.