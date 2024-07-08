'Veer Savarkar was never part of RSS...': Author Vikram Sampath on freedom fighter's relationship with Sangh

Author and historian Vikram Sampath, while speaking in a podcast of The Print Dialogues with Vir Sanghvi revealed that contrary to popular belief, freedom fighter Veer Savarkar was never a part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He explained that while Savarkar himself was not associated with the RSS, his brother, Ganesh Savarkar, was among the founding members along with Dr. K.B. Hedgewar.

Despite this familial connection, Savarkar and the RSS had a fraught relationship. Sampath noted, "There was a constant running feud between Savarkar and the RSS, particularly when Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar was the head of the organization."

The RSS, according to Sampath, was never keen on aligning itself with the Hindu Mahasabha, the organization led by Savarkar. This ideological rift is best exemplified by a famous remark attributed to Savarkar, which underscores his critical view of the RSS. He purportedly said, "If there is a tomb of an RSS Swayamsevak with an epitaph, it would only have three lines: He was born. He joined the RSS. He died."

Sampath also revealed about Savarkar's views on cow worship. Contrary to the common perception that Savarkar saw the cow as a sacred animal, Sampath clarified, "Savarkar did not consider the cow as a worship-worthy animal. However, he believed that if the cow was used as a tool to insult Hindus, it was necessary to stand up against it."

Savarkar cited historical instances where invading armies used cows as shields to prevent Hindu forces from attacking. He argued that such tactics led to the loss of honor and the country itself. Savarkar saw the cow primarily as a utilitarian animal rather than a sacred one, Sampath said in the podcast.

On the subject of dietary habits, Sampath dispelled another myth. Despite misconceptions, Savarkar did not advocate for beef consumption nor did he consume it himself. He was not a vegetarian, which was unusual for his time and context. "Right from his younger days, Savarkar was not vegetarian," Sampath confirmed, adding that this differentiated him from many of his contemporaries.

Sampath shared intriguing anecdotes highlighting the ideological clashes between Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi. One such story dates back to 1906 in London, where Savarkar was cooking prawns at India House. When Gandhi, a vegetarian, declined to eat the prawns, Savarkar remarked, “If we cannot eat together, how will we fight together? We want men who will eat the British alive, and these are just boiled fish.”

Another meeting occurred two years later during Dussehra celebrations at India House. Gandhi spoke about Ram Rajya, advocating for non-violence and an ideal government. Savarkar contradicted him, arguing that even Lord Ram had to resort to violence to defeat Ravana and rescue Sita. He said that Hindu philosophy does not endorse absolute non-violence, citing the Bhagavad Gita’s call to annihilate one’s opponent if duty demands it.