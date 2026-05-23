‘Very soon’: Marco Rubio signals major India-US trade deal amid $20 billion investment push

As Washington and New Delhi push to reset trade ties after months of tariff tensions and geopolitical unease, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has signalled that an India-US trade deal could be wrapped up “very soon”, underscoring how economic cooperation is once again becoming the centrepiece of the strategic partnership.

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Speaking during his India visit, Rubio said the relationship between the two democracies was already expanding rapidly across trade, investment, technology and energy, adding that negotiations over a broader trade pact were progressing at pace. The remarks come at a critical moment, with both countries attempting to smooth over strains triggered by tariffs, visa restrictions and disagreements over energy sourcing.

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A major highlight of the visit was the US administration’s emphasis on Indian investments flowing into America. Rubio praised Indian companies for committing more than $20 billion in investments in the United States, calling it a sign of growing business confidence and deepening economic interdependence.

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US Ambassador Sergio Gor earlier said Indian firms had emerged among the largest contributors at the Select Investment Summit, helping India become one of the top foreign investors in the US this year.

The investment push comes as the two sides aim to dramatically scale up bilateral trade. Officials from both countries have repeatedly spoken about ambitions to take India-US trade volumes to $500 billion by 2030, with sectors such as semiconductors, energy, manufacturing, defence and digital services expected to drive the next phase of growth.

Rubio’s visit is also unfolding against the backdrop of a rapidly shifting global energy landscape. With oil supply disruptions and volatility in West Asia putting pressure on India’s import bill, Washington has been aggressively pitching itself as a long-term energy supplier to New Delhi. Rubio said the US was prepared to supply “as much energy as India buys”, signalling a broader American strategy to pull India closer into its economic orbit while reducing dependence on unstable supply routes and rival powers.

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Trade negotiators on both sides are now expected to continue discussions in the coming weeks, with another round of talks reportedly scheduled for June. Diplomats say the emerging agreement could include provisions on tariff reductions, energy cooperation, critical minerals, advanced technologies and supply-chain resilience — areas increasingly tied to the wider Indo-Pacific strategic competition.

Rubio also described India as “perfectly aligned” with the US on several long-term strategic priorities, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region and through the Quad grouping involving Japan and Australia. Analysts believe the messaging reflects Washington’s effort to stabilise ties with New Delhi after a turbulent period marked by trade disputes and foreign policy friction.

Even as difficult issues remain unresolved, Rubio’s visit has made one thing clear: the India-US relationship is increasingly being driven not just by defence and diplomacy, but by the race for investments, energy security and supply-chain dominance in a rapidly changing global economy.