Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS Delhi after chest pain: Report

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in the early hours of Sunday after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain, news agency PTI reported. He was taken to the hospital around 2 am and is currently under observation in the Critical Care Unit (CCU).

Dhankhar is receiving treatment under Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS. A team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, the report added. The Vice President is stable and remains under medical supervision. Further updates on his health are awaited.



