'Victory for sure...': Actor Vijay makes Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam official, will contest 2026 TN polls

Popular Tamil actor Vijay has officially launched his political party, Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), marking a significant move ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. In a ceremony held in Chennai, Vijay unveiled the party's flag and anthem, steering clear of the traditional red, black, and white colors associated with the dominant Dravidian parties.

The TVK flag, distinctive with its maroon background and a yellow band, features two tuskers flanking a central flower, which party sources identified as the "Vagai" flower, historically symbolizing victory in Tamil culture.

Vijay, addressing his supporters at the event, emphasized the broader significance of the flag, stating, "This flag is not just a party flag but a flag for Tamil Nadu and the state's victory."

"I know you're all eagerly awaiting our first state conference. Preparations are underway, and I'll be announcing it soon. Today, I proudly unveiled our party's flag... Together, we'll work towards the development of Tamil Nadu."

He also assured his commitment to the state's welfare, stating, "Tamil Nadu will be better from now on. Victory is certain."

He hinted at further revelations regarding the anthem and promised details about the party's inaugural conference in the coming days. He also encouraged his cadre to proudly display the flag across the state, ensuring they seek proper permissions.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay unveils the party's flag and symbol today.



(Source: ANI/TVK) pic.twitter.com/J2nk2aRmsR — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

The actor, who has long harbored political ambitions, confirmed his intent to contest the 2026 assembly polls, with a focus on battling corruption and ensuring good governance. However, the question of whether TVK would align with other political entities remains unanswered. Bussy Anand, the party’s General Secretary, when queried about potential alliances, deferred to Vijay, saying, "Everything our Thalapathi (Commander) would announce." He added that Vijay’s political strength lies in the support of the people.

Over the past two years, Vijay has been actively engaging with the electorate, particularly targeting young and first-time voters. His initiatives have included honoring top-performing students and their parents with constituency-wide cash prizes, alongside efforts to support communities through food distribution, library setups, and legal assistance.

Vijay’s political foray is noteworthy given Tamil Nadu’s rich history of actors transitioning to chief ministerial roles, a path trodden by figures like Annadurai, Karunanidhi, MGR, and Jayalalithaa. However, not all actors have found success in this arena, with veterans like Sivaji Ganesan and more recent stars like Vijayakanth and Sarath Kumar falling short of long-term political success. Superstar Rajinikanth chose to step away from politics, while Kamal Haasan continues to struggle for a substantial foothold.

Despite these precedents, Vijay’s supporters remain optimistic, pointing out that unlike many of his predecessors, Vijay is entering politics at the height of his career. His timing, they argue, could be a decisive factor in his favor.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu state polls are shaping up to be a fiercely contested battle, with Vijay’s entry potentially turning it into a five-cornered contest. Alongside the two major Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, the BJP is expected to run independently, as is Director Seeman. Notably, the ruling DMK has already positioned Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, to counter Vijay’s rising influence.