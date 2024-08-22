Dabur to invest Rs 400 crore in Tamil Nadu for manufacturing plant; create over 250 jobs

Dabur, one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, has announced that it will invest Rs 400 crore in Tamil Nadu. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a world-class manufacturing plant in Villupuram district.

The development was confirmed by the state’s Minister for Industries Dr TRB Rajaa on social media. Welcoming Dabur to South India, the minister said that the manufacturing facility would also open up new opportunities for farmers to sell agro-produce that would be processed in this facility.

The MoU outlined the approval of the first phase investment of Rs 135 crore, scaling up to Rs 400 crore, over a period of five years, the company said.

“Welcome to Tamil Nadu, @DaburIndia! In fact, welcome to South India! In the presence of Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal, @Guidance_TN today signed an MoU with Dabur for the establishment of a world-class manufacturing plant, their FIRST EVER in South India, at the SIPCOT Food Park in Tindivanam, Villupuram district,” he said.

Referring to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Rajaa said, “Our Chief Minister, a Deltakaran himself and myself being an MLA from the Delta, it gives me immense pleasure to bring the right kind of food processing industrial linkages to the Delta region.”

“Dabur is renowned for its home care, personal care and juice products, and its decision to choose Tamil Nadu is a testament to our state’s thriving industrial ecosystem & availability of a work-ready labour force. We will soon get to taste Real Juice, Made In Tamil Nadu!” he said.

Meanwhile, Dabur India shares were trading 1.53 per cent higher at Rs 644.20 today. At this price, the stock has climbed 15.52 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Dabur that has a range of products in food, hair care, skin care, home care, supplements etc including Real fruit juices, Meswak and Babool toothpastes, Vatika, Amla and Almond hair oils, Chyawanprash, Odomos, Honitus cough syrup, Gulabari and more, was founded in 1884 by SK Burman. The Burman family still remains the promoters of Dabur.

Dabur was set up in 1884 to produce and dispense Ayurvedic medicines.