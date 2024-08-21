Hyundai, IIT Madras join hands for hydrogen tech development in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced the Groundbreaking Ceremony for Hyundai Motor India Limited’s (HMIL) new Hydrogen Innovation Centre. This facility will focus on advancing hydrogen technology in India. It is being developed in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) and supported by the Tamil Nadu government.

Related Articles

Hyundai is investing ₹180 crore to build this dedicated research facility, which will cover 65,000 square feet on the IIT Madras Thaiyur campus in Chennai. The centre is expected to be fully operational by 2026.

The centre aims to drive innovation in hydrogen technology, particularly for use in vehicles. It will include facilities for testing and developing electrolyzers (which produce hydrogen from water), fuel cells, and other related technologies. The project is part of a broader effort to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly energy in Tamil Nadu and across India.

This facility is expected to play a significant role in advancing hydrogen as a clean energy source, supporting start-ups, and developing a skilled workforce in this emerging field.

Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO), HMIL, said, “Hyundai Motor India Limited remains committed to being a strategic partner in Tamil Nadu government’s vision of building a sustainable ecosystem for transition towards alternate fuels. We are hopeful the upcoming hydrogen innovation centre will accelerate hydrogen mobility adoption in Tamil Nadu. HMIL will be investing towards facility construction at the IIT Madras Thaiyur campus in Chennai. In line with our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, this facility will serve as a key enabler to advance hydrogen as an eco-friendly, emission-less future source of propulsion for mass-mobility solutions.”

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director - IITM said, “IIT Madras has continued to be the forerunner in India’s transformation into a technology and innovation superpower. Furthering this journey, the Institute is honored to partner with Hyundai Motor India Limited and Guidance Tamil Nadu, to develop a dedicated research facility which we envisage, will create break-through innovations in the field of hydrogen mobility. The hydrogen innovation centre will serve as a catalyst for hydrogen technology innovations, creating a robust ecosystem for start-ups and researchers.”