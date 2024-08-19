'Vinesh Phogat has not received any money...': Husband Somvir calls reports of cash rewards 'cheap publicity', asks to stop spreading fake news

Olympic medalist Vinesh Phogat’s husband, Somvir Rathee, has vehemently denied claims that the wrestler has received a whopping Rs 16.35 crore in cash prizes from various companies, political parties, and institutions. In a strong rebuttal, Rathee termed these allegations as "cheap publicity" and urged people to refrain from spreading false information.

His response came after a social media post claimed that Phogat had been bestowed with a substantial cash reward for her achievements in wrestling. However, Rathee took to social media to clarify that these claims were baseless and misleading. He expressed concern that such fabricated news could harm their reputation and urged well-wishers to verify information before sharing it online.

निम्नलिखित संस्थाओं, व्यापारियों, कंपनियों और पार्टियों द्वारा विनेश फोगाट को कोई धनराशि प्राप्त नहीं हुई है. आप सभी हमारे शुभचिंतक लोग हैं, कृपया झूठी खबरें न फ़ैलाएँ. इससे हमारा नुक़सान तो होगा ही. सामाजिक मूल्यों का भी नुक़सान होगा.



यह सस्ती लोकप्रियता पाने का साधन मात्र है. pic.twitter.com/ziUaA8ct1W — Somvir Rathee (@somvir_rathee) August 18, 2024

Somvir shared the post in Hindi, which roughly translated to: "Vinesh Phogat has not received any money from the following organizations, businessmen, companies and parties. All of you are our well-wishers, please do not spread fake news. This will not only harm us but will also harm social values. This is just means to gain cheap publicity."

The wrestler's husband appealed to the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid falling prey to misleading content. He emphasized the importance of responsible online behavior and urged people to be mindful of the impact of their actions.

Somvir, who has a wrestling background, married Vinesh in December 2018 and has been her biggest supporter for over a decade. Vinesh highlighted Somvir's significant role in her wrestling career in the three-page statement she shared after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) verdict.

"Somvir has taken every place in my life with his companionship and supported me with each role he took. To say we were equal partners when we faced a challenge would be wrong, for he sacrificed at each step and took my hardships, shielding me always. He placed my journey above his and offered his companionship with utmost loyalty, dedication and honesty. If not for him, I cannot imagine being here, continuing my fight and taking each day head-on. This is only possible because I know he is standing with me, behind me and when needed in front of me, always protecting me," she wrote.

Vinesh Phogat faced a major setback at the recent Paris Olympics, leading her to announce her retirement from wrestling. As one of India’s top wrestlers, Vinesh came very close to winning an Olympic medal but was disqualified, which was a significant blow. Despite not securing a medal, especially after being close to a silver, she continues to receive strong support from her fans.