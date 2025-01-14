'Paid ₹525 for this': Customer regrets buying 'bhutta' at Virat Kohli's restaurant, leaves netizens divided

Celebrity restaurants are quite the rage among food lovers and social media users not only due to the popularity of their owners but also due to the mind-boggling prices.

A social media user recently called out Virat Kohli-owned One8 Commune for selling sub-par food at extremely high prices. The user shared a picture of a corn starter with a dip in very less quantity and wrote on X: "Paid Rs 525 for this today at One8 Commune (sic)."

paid rs.525 for this today at one8 commune 😭 pic.twitter.com/EpDaVEIzln — Sneha (@itspsneha) January 11, 2025

The social media post left Internet users divided, with some questioning the user on why she ordered the food item. Others, however, agreed with the user and said that the starter indeed looked subpar given the price point.

A user wrote: "Order kyun kiya! Menu mein likha hota hai naa". "Officially, you are rich," a second user said. "You knew this before ordering, so stop crying," a third user commented.

"You paid for the “community” One8 has created :) ~ the people hanging around, the music, the vibe … coming from the high rent, higher than average staff salary, etc etc etc," a user explained.

"Looks like 6th stump Salad," a user said. "Fancy bhutta (sic)," another user mentioned.

"Bhai ngl doesn't look very enticing too," another user commented. "I just didn't like the place. Firstly, they have some issue with chappals (Birkenstocks). Second, every single dish we had was underwhelming. The price didn't justify the product," yet another user wrote.

Sneha, however, was not the only user to share her grouse with One8 Commune. Another user named Sumukh Rao criticised the restaurant for not allowing him to enter because he was wearing sandals.

He further said that the restaurant did not have a physical menu, while adding the taste of most of the food they ordered was on par with what is available in most pubs.

"The food is at par with most pubs. The hummus was good. Jackfruit tacos were literally tortillas with jackfruit chips on top lol. Horrible. Mushroom dimsums were nice, and the pizza was good too. But I've had much better food that too at lower prices. They don't have vegan options either."