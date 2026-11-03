Visiting Statue of Unity? These new AC glass-roof buses promise a whole new sightseeing experience

READ THIS: PM Modi announces 31 projects worth ₹426-crore tourism push for Statue of Unity in Gujarat

What makes Gujarat's AC Vista Dome buses special?

The new coaches' most distinctive feature is their transparent, dome-shaped roof, which lets passengers enjoy views of the open sky and surrounding landscapes while travelling in an air-conditioned cabin.

Each bus has seating for 23 passengers, with revolving and fully adjustable reclining seats designed to improve comfort during the journey. The limited seating capacity also gives the service a more premium travel experience compared with conventional buses.

Advertisement

The coaches come equipped with a range of modern facilities, including a premium LED Smart TV, CCTV cameras, a mini refrigerator, tea and coffee-making equipment, and mobile charging points. Safety features include an advanced fire detection and suppression system, toughened glass and emergency hammers.

DON'T MISS: ₹325 crore, 127 acres and advanced IVF! Inside Banaskantha's massive cattle breeding centre

Five buses planned, two introduced

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, five AC Vista Dome Coach buses have been manufactured in India for the initiative in line with international standards. Each coach costs approximately Rs 2.19 crore, taking the planned investment in the five buses to Rs 10.95 crore.

Of the five buses planned, two have been inaugurated, while the remaining three are expected to be introduced within the next two months. Tourists can book tickets through the official GSRTC website.

Advertisement

The exteriors of the buses feature graphics showcasing several prominent tourist attractions in Gujarat, including the Statue of Unity, Somnath Temple, Dwarka Temple, Gir National Park, Akshardham, Adalaj Stepwell, the White Rann of Dhordo, Tarnetar Fair and Vijay Vilas Palace.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Revives Rahul Over ‘Aloo Se Sona’ Remark In Gujarat; Crowd Chants ‘Modi Kahin Nahi Jayega’

Gujarat plans expansion to other tourist destinations

The state government plans to introduce similar services in phases across Gujarat's major tourist destinations and heritage routes. The expansion is intended to improve tourist transport infrastructure and offer visitors a distinctive way to experience the state's natural beauty, architecture and cultural heritage.

The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is among Gujarat's prominent tourism attractions. The introduction of the Vista Dome buses adds a premium transport option for visitors exploring the surrounding region.