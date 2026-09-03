‘Sign of intellectual dishonesty’: PM Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh on ‘2.6% GDP growth’ claim

MUST READ | The GDP conundrum: Economists split over India's faster-than-expected 7.8% GDP growth rate

Ghosh wrote that if anyone “truly wants to compare current nominal GDP numbers over the previous unrevised base of the first quarter of last year” the figure to take into account is ₹88.3 lakh crore against ₹80.4 lakh crore, which would actually give a growth rate of 9.7 per cent. He said even with this nominal growth, real growth would be 7.4 per cent.

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He said comparisons need to be made on the same base and using the same method. Without naming Garg, he said that the 2.6 per cent number is “neither the official real growth rate nor a like-for-like comparison”.

“It is a hybrid comparison between a current-year level of the new-series with an old-series previous-year level. That may make for a dramatic talking point, but it does not provide a meaningful growth rate for a reality check,” he wrote, adding that in another situation the numbers could be revised upwards instead of downwards too.

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Ghosh said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) revises the previous GDP estimates every year. He argued that the “reported Q1 FY27 growth number does not stand alone” and that the composition gives it credibility.

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He cited the World Bank that had noted that countries revise national accounts to improve accuracy and comparability. Ghosh wrote that larger revisions might happen when new methodologies or a new reference year are introduced.