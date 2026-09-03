‘Sign of intellectual dishonesty’: PM Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh on ‘2.6% GDP growth’ claim

India 7.8% GDP growth rate: To say India’s GDP growth rate was not 7.8 per cent as released by the government but 2.6 per cent is a sign of intellectual dishonesty, said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, member of the PM Economic Advisory Council and 16th Finance Commission. His remarks came in response to former finance secretary Subhash Garg who disputed India’s robust growth rate, and said the current prices GDP was revised downward from ₹86 lakh crore to ₹80 lakh crore to show a higher GDP growth rate of the first quarter.
In an opinion piece for The Indian Express, Ghosh wrote: “Some are now ascribing a 2.6 per cent growth in nominal GDP for the latest quarter instead of 10.3 per cent by calculating the yearly growth rate using ₹88.3 lakh crore (we call it series A for the sake of clarity) over ₹86.1 lakh crore (we call it series C). This is a sign of intellectual dishonesty.”