The bullish case for MCX, Bhagwat said, has been rooted in exchange volumes. “The primary reason for MCX picking up is the strong volumes which this exchange has garnered from the movement in the precious metal space, gold, silver, and also the industrial metals,” he said.

That explanation is significant because MCX, as a commodity derivatives exchange, tends to benefit when volatility and participation rise in underlying commodities. Higher trading interest in bullion and metals can translate into stronger sentiment for the stock, especially when investors are looking for market-linked plays beyond traditional financial names.

Why the upside may be capped

Even so, Bhagwat flagged a technical setup that could limit near-term gains. He noted that MCX tested its all-time high zone near Rs 3,400 in May before correcting sharply to around Rs 2,600, underscoring how sensitive the stock remains to resistance at elevated levels.

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“The levels of Rs 3,400 to Rs 3,500 hold special resistance zone,” he said, adding that it looks “unlikely” the stock will clear that band “in one jiffy” for traders operating with only a couple of months in mind.

Short-term caution in a weak market

The call also comes against a broader backdrop of market fragility. In the wider discussion, Bhagwat pointed to weakness in benchmark indices, rising volatility and a stock-specific market where selective profit booking has become more common. That matters for counters such as MCX, which may remain fundamentally supported by trading activity but still face tactical selling pressure in a nervous market.

Bhagwat also noted that precious metals have begun cooling off yet again, a trend that could temper some of the momentum that previously supported MCX. If commodity enthusiasm softens and the stock approaches a historically difficult zone, traders may prefer to lock in gains rather than wait for a breakout that may not materialise quickly.

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The takeaway for investors

For long-term investors, MCX’s volume-led business model may still keep the stock on the radar. But for traders with a limited two-month window, the message is more tactical than structural: the easy upside may already be behind them for now. In Bhagwat’s assessment, the probability of “temporary selling pressure or profit booking” is high enough to justify an exit at current levels.