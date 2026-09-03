Suzlon, Tata Power, Premier, JSW Energy, NTPC Green: Fresh targets & risks for these utility stocks

Section 63 was at the centre of the previous thermal cycle, with projects accounting for about 56.5GW, or nearly 60 per cent of overall thermal tendering in FY07-11. Ambit noted that many of these projects later came under stress as a combination of power surplus and coal-block deallocation hurt viability. Tendering then slowed materially in FY12-22, with Section 62 accounting for more than 90% of overall tendering.

Ambit said the upcoming opportunity is supported by Adani Power’s execution capabilities and secured BTG equipment. It also mapped state-level trends, saying Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have been more Section 63-leaning, while Bihar and West Bengal have recently moved towards that model.

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Ambit flagged storage and battery energy storage systems as the key risk. It said falling sodium-ion battery prices could trigger wider adoption, weaken demand for LFP and push both price curves lower. If non-solar peak demand rises 6 per cent annually to 340GW by FY32, thermal additions reach 47GW and BESS capacity exceeds 47GW/188GWh by FY32, Ambit said India could face thermal oversupply.

Tata Power | Buy | Target Price: Rs 420

Risks: Higher coal prices; any other investment opportunities.



NTPC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 420

Risks: Lower industry demand growth; moderation in BESS prices; delays in the commissioning of NTPC projects

Torrent Power | Sell | Target Price: Rs 1,270

Risks: If LNG gas prices fall, there could be upside to gas earnings; multiple new DISCOM opportunities

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Power Grid | Sell | Target Price: Rs 280

Risks: More than Rs 2 lakh crore capitalisation over the next 5 years; more discipline in TBCB bids



Suzlon Energy Ltd | Buy | Target Price: Rs 59

Risks: Implementation of DSM regulations could impact project for wind IPPs; continued slowdown in power demand could mean lower wind capacity additions.



NTPC Green Energy | Sell | Target Price: Rs 85

Risks: Returns improve in RE as supply/demand keeps getting tighter; lower interest rates; new project tariffs would reflect lower debt costs



JSW Energy | Sell | Target Price: Rs 525

Risks: Less than or equal to 5 per cent demand growth; higher curtailments; higher interest rates



Premier Energies Ltd | Sell | Target Price: Rs 970

Risks: lower-than-or-equal-to 5 per cent power demand growth, faster-than-expected ramp-up of new cell lines by peers



Emmvee Photovoltaic Powe | Sell | Target Price: Rs 380

Risks: Lower-than-expected EBITDA margin due to heightened competition; newer cell lines coming in 18-24 months; low power demand growth implying lower requirement for solar modules



Saatvik Green Energy: | Sell | Target Price: Rs 380

Risks: Lower-than-expected EBITDA margins due to heightened competition and newer cell lines coming in 18-24 months; low power demand growth implying lower requirement for solar modules.