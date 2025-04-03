Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, cleared in Lok Sabha amid heated debate

The Lok Sabha approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, following a nearly 12-hour debate characterised by heated exchanges. The bill, presented by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, is designed to enhance the administration of Waqf properties through the integration of technology, aiming to streamline operations and increase transparency within Waqf bodies.

Opposition from Congress leaders, notably KC Venugopal, was prominent as they criticised the government for what they described as a hasty legislative process, lacking adequate time for amendments and substantial consultation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah robustly defended the bill, countering the opposition's claims that the legislative process was bypassed. Shah emphasised that the bill was formulated through an extensive consultation process involving 284 delegations and input from Waqf boards across 25 states and union territories. This comprehensive approach, Shah argued, undermines the opposition's assertions of procedural negligence.

Speaker Om Birla's assurance that the government was open to considering amendments from all sides helped maintain a degree of order during an otherwise volatile session. However, accusations from the opposition persisted, alleging that the government aimed to "dilute, defame, divide & disenfranchise" the minority community.

As per the government, the bill, now renamed the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill, symbolises a commitment to reform the Waqf system with a sense of hope and empowerment. Key amendments include the digitisation of processes related to registration, auditing, and litigation of Waqf properties, which are expected to improve efficiency and transparency significantly. Moreover, the bill enhances the authority of Waqf Tribunals and boards, ensuring better management of land disputes and compliance with legal standards.

Among the most contentious aspects of the bill is the inclusion of non-Muslims in the administration of Waqf properties, while excluding them from religious activities. This measure has been justified by Home minister Shah as a means to involve non-Muslims in property management without affecting the religious essence of Waqf.

Additionally, the bill grants the Collector the authority to determine the ownership status of Waqf land, which has sparked concerns about potential state control over religious properties. Shah defended this provision, noting that similar procedures are applied in other religious contexts, such as temples and churches.

The bill also aims to reform Waqf councils and boards by increasing the representation of women and non-Muslims, thereby promoting inclusivity and efficiency.

During the discussion of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed on his X social media account that the proposed legislation could potentially marginalize Muslims and infringe upon their personal laws and property rights. “This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future,” he wrote.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights.



This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future.… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2025



