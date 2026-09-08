'War in AI, victory in imagination': Pakistan's AI video on Operation Sindoor gets mocked

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One graphic in the video claims that "32 bases hit" and that two S-400 defence systems were destroyed. It also claims that four Rafales, one Sukhoi 30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage 2000 and one Heron were destroyed. The video further depicts strikes on facilities including Parliament, Kandla Port and INS Vikrant.

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The video comes weeks after Discovery released a documentary on Operation Sindoor titled 'Declassified: Operation Sindoor'. The two-part documentary provides first-hand accounts of military officials behind the operation and also featured never seen before footage of the operation and the devastation heaped on Pakistan's military infrastructure.

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Watch full video here

Operation Sindoor documentary rattled Pakistan so badly that they’re now releasing propaganda videos against India. 🤣



No real footage, only AI-generated videos.



Pakistan claims it destroyed 15–16 Indian airbases, cut India’s power, and even blew up Parliament & Rashtrapati… pic.twitter.com/DV3gTVIKnH — Lala (@FabulasGuy) September 7, 2026

Netizens' reactions

The video quickly drew reactions online, with several users poking fun at what they described as an attempt by the Pakistan Air Force to distort the reality of Operation Sindoor.

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"Not a single piece of real footage showing what they actually destroyed. The entire video is AI generated, making it look like they wiped out whole india. WAR IN AI, VICTORY IN IMAGINATION (sic)," a user wrote.

Wtf ? Not a single piece of real footage showing what they actually destroyed.



The entire video is AI generated,making it look like they wiped out whole india 😭



WAR IN AI, VICTORY IN IMAGINATION 🤦🏻 pic.twitter.com/eAjh2jZmUw — Desh_Bhakati🇮🇳 (@Desh_bhakati) September 7, 2026

"See the spelling of Grids in Grids destabilisation (sic)," a second user commented.

"Oh god. Looks like the entire defense budget went into buying a Canva Pro subscription. Absolute peak cinema (sic)," a third user said.

A fourth user said, "Looks like they're just trying to save face! Can't believe they think this propaganda will work."

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India debunks Pakistan's lies on Operation Sindoor

Following Operation Sindoor, India released detailed visuals of its strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan during daily media briefings. New Delhi also made public footage showing the damage inflicted on 11 Pakistani military bases.

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India later shared high-resolution satellite imagery showing cratered runways and damaged hangars at several Pakistan Air Force bases, including Nur Khan, Bholari and Sargodha.

Pakistan's claim that an S-400 system had been destroyed was also debunked when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station just days after the conflict. Modi stood in front of the intact S-400 defence system while addressing Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel.