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'War in AI, victory in imagination': Pakistan's AI video on Operation Sindoor gets mocked

'War in AI, victory in imagination': Pakistan's AI video on Operation Sindoor gets mocked

As the video continues to go viral, one question is louder than the applause: what exactly is Pakistan trying to say — and why now?

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 2:29 PM IST
'War in AI, victory in imagination': Pakistan's AI video on Operation Sindoor gets mockedThe video, titled Fizaon ke Pasbaan, has now gone viral on social media.

A video is going viral across social media — and this time, it is not real battlefield footage. Pakistan has released an AI-generated clip on Operation Sindoor, using dramatic visuals to portray the country’s air force carrying out a series of extraordinary attacks against Indian military and strategic targets.

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Titled Fizaon ke Pasbaan, the video has racked up millions of views and is being criticised online as propaganda aimed at shaping perceptions of the conflict. The AI-generated clip depicts the Pakistan Air Force carrying out seemingly impossible feats, including jamming satellites, crippling fuel supplies and disrupting India’s national power grid.

DO CHECKOUT | Indus Waters Treaty explained: Why the 65-year-old pact matters to India & Pakistan and what its suspension means

One graphic in the video claims that "32 bases hit" and that two S-400 defence systems were destroyed. It also claims that four Rafales, one Sukhoi 30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage 2000 and one Heron were destroyed. The video further depicts strikes on facilities including Parliament, Kandla Port and INS Vikrant.

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The video comes weeks after Discovery released a documentary on Operation Sindoor titled 'Declassified: Operation Sindoor'. The two-part documentary provides first-hand accounts of military officials behind the operation and also featured never seen before footage of the operation and the devastation heaped on Pakistan's military infrastructure.

MUST READ | ‘No third party involved; we didn’t leak ceasefire details to US’: Ex-CDS Anil Chauhan on Op Sindoor

Watch full video here

Netizens' reactions

The video quickly drew reactions online, with several users poking fun at what they described as an attempt by the Pakistan Air Force to distort the reality of Operation Sindoor.

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"Not a single piece of real footage showing what they actually destroyed. The entire video is AI generated, making it look like they wiped out whole india. WAR IN AI, VICTORY IN IMAGINATION (sic)," a user wrote.

"See the spelling of Grids in Grids destabilisation (sic)," a second user commented.

"Oh god. Looks like the entire defense budget went into buying a Canva Pro subscription. Absolute peak cinema (sic)," a third user said.

A fourth user said, "Looks like they're just trying to save face! Can't believe they think this propaganda will work."

DO CHECKOUT | 'Don't use water as a weapon': Shehbaz Sharif renews Pakistan's Indus Waters Treaty gripe at SCO Summit

India debunks Pakistan's lies on Operation Sindoor

Following Operation Sindoor, India released detailed visuals of its strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan during daily media briefings. New Delhi also made public footage showing the damage inflicted on 11 Pakistani military bases.

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India later shared high-resolution satellite imagery showing cratered runways and damaged hangars at several Pakistan Air Force bases, including Nur Khan, Bholari and Sargodha.

Pakistan's claim that an S-400 system had been destroyed was also debunked when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Force Station just days after the conflict. Modi stood in front of the intact S-400 defence system while addressing Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 2:29 PM IST
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