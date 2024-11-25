scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Was treacherous to forego Balasaheb Thackeray's philosophy': Piyush Goyal attacks Uddhav Thackeray, rakes up 2019 betrayal

Goyal's comments came after the people of Maharashtra dealt a jolt to the Shiv Sena (UBT) in what was considered a do-or-die battle for Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's political career. 

Union Minister Piyush Goyal attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for forgoing the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the undivided Shiv Sena. Goyal also raked up the 2019 political crisis to corner the Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo. 

In an interview with Business Today Executive Director and India Today News Director Rahul Kanwal, Goyal said that in 2019, the undivided Shiv Sena fought with the BJP and 'piggybacked' on PM Narendra Modi's popularity, adding that the people of Maharashtra gave a mandate for the Modi-Fadnavis combine. 

"But, they (Shiv Sena) backstabbed us. Just for the lust of power, just for him (Uddhav Thackeray) to become the Chief Minister," he further said. Goyal said that the undivided Shiv Sena did this despite having half of the seats BJP had. 

"It was a treacherous act to forego the philosophy of Balasaheb Thackeray. The Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP accepting the Shiv Sena into their fold at its worst."

Goyal's comments came after the people of Maharashtra dealt a jolt to the Shiv Sena (UBT) in what was considered a do-or-die battle for Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's political career. 

In the Maharashtra elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena fought on 80 seats and won 57 seats, indicating a strike rate of 71.3 per cent.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), on the other hand, fought on 94 seats and won on 20 seats, indicating a strike rate of 21.3 per cent. With this, CM Shinde's claim of being the leader of the "real Shiv Sena" now stands solidified.  

Throughout the electoral campaign in Maharashtra, Shinde positioned himself as the leader of the "real Shiv Sainiks" and as someone who carried forward the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray, also hailed as Hindu Hrudyasamrat. 

While Uddhav was seen as being in the blatant pursuit of the Muslim vote bank, Shinde focused his campaign on the Mahayuti's welfare schemes and developmental works. Shinde also effortlessly pitched his 'Sarkaar tumse daari' (government at your doorstep) approach against Uddhav being unapproachable. 

Thus, Uddhav's relentless pursuit of the Muslim vote provided Shinde with enough firepower to sustain his electoral campaign along with his focus on the Mahayuti's welfare schemes especially Ladki Bahin scheme and other developmental works. 

Published on: Nov 25, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
