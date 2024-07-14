Watch: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mangal Utsav with Mantras and Shlokas

After the festive Shubh Aashirwad celebrations, the Ambanis are preparing for a grand wedding reception today, which marks the end of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's marriage festivities. People in India are looking forward to the end of these fancy celebrations.

The reception will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, promising to be an extravagant event with esteemed Indian and international guests. The venue has been beautifully decorated in preparation for the occasion, adding to the excitement surrounding the celebration.

A video posted by popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani showcases a beautiful display of Anant and Radhika's initials adorned with flower and parrot cutouts. The camera then moves to the left, revealing five large scrolls side by side, inscribed with shlokas and verses from Tulsidas's Hindu epic, Ramcharitmanas. Meanwhile, the red carpet is set, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the stars.

At the Shubh Aashirwad festivities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a notable entrance, warmly received by business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. Amid stringent security measures, Ambani personally escorted the Prime Minister into the venue. Modi greeted the assembled guests with folded hands. As the chief guest, his arrival was announced, prompting the other attendees to stand in respect.

The newlyweds, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, along with Mukesh Ambani's children, Akash and Isha, showed their respect by touching the Prime Minister's feet. Throughout the event, Modi was seated in the front row with Akash and Isha Ambani. He was seen presenting shagun to the newlyweds and offering his blessings to the couple.

During the post-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was seen paying his respects to the esteemed Tulsi Peeth Jagadguru Rambhadracharya. A video of this touching moment, blending tradition with glamour, was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, highlighting the event's unique atmosphere.