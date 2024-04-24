Watch movies 'Ad-free' in cinemas, PVR INOX's new initiative revolutionising luxury movie-watching experience

PVR INOX is set to transform how we watch movies with its latest game-changing initiative. India's largest and premium cinema exhibitor is introducing advertisement-free movie cinemas in select luxury properties across the country for the ultimate movie-watching experience.

The ad-free experience is a direct reaction to shifting audience preferences identified through tools used by PVR INOX to record customer feedback. In their feedback, the consumers have conveyed a clear desire to watch films without any disruption from third-party advertisements.

This decision reflects PVR INOX's commitment to providing an unparalleled and totally immersive movie experience. Moreover, PVR INOX may plan additional shows by using the time saved, attracting more customers and, as a result, increasing box office income for theatres.

Now, as a part of this initiative, PVR INOX will be removing pre-show and interval on-screen advertisements on the specific luxury screen. They will, therefore, be catering to premium audiences who desire an ad-less movie-watching experience.

PVR INOX Limited's chief of The Luxury Collection and Innovation, said, “We are excited to introduce the ad-free viewing experience in our luxury cinemas without any commercial advertisements, reaffirming our commitment to delivering the highest standards of entertainment to our discerning audiences. Going ad free aims to enhance the movie-going experience and offering our patrons with the utmost value for their time and money. By eliminating pre-show and interval advertisements, we aim to create a conducive environment where audience can fully immerse themselves in the magic of storytelling on the big screen.”

Where is the PVR INOX ad-free experience available?

At present, the ad-free experience is being implemented at select PVR INOX premium properties in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.

These include PVR Director's Cut, Ambience Mall, Delhi and Gurugram, and Forum Rex Walk, Bengaluru; INOX Insignia at Ardee Mall, Gurugram; INOX Insignia at R Cube, Monad Mall in Rajouri Garden; INOX Epicuria, Nehru Place; and INOX Insignia in R Mall, Thane, Mumbai.