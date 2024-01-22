WATCH: Tata's Chandrasekaran meets RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani during 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday met with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ambani, Chandrasekaran, and other business honchos like Deepak Parekh attended the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. Ahead of the ceremony, Ambani was seen meeting with Chandrasekaran and NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan.

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani & his wife Nita Ambani at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ambani arrived in Ayodhya with his wife Nita Ambani. Akash and Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal were also present at the ceremony. "Today is one of the most sacred days for us. I am overjoyed to be here," said Isha Ambani.

While Nita Ambani called it "a historic day", Mukesh Ambani said: "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country."

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani arrive at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony



"It is a historic day," says Nita Ambani



"Lord Ram is…

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were also present at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who also attended the consecration ceremony, said: "Ram Temple has become a historic symbol of India. What can be a bigger joy than this? I am delighted today. We used to dream in our childhood & read and hear about Ayodhya. Today, we are in Ayodhya on this historic day."

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.