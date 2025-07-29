'Water, water everywhere...': AAP launches sharp jibe at Delhi government over waterlogging post heavy rains

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led Delhi government over widespread waterlogging across the national capital, referring to it as a “marvel” of the four-engine model.

From the Zakhira underpass to Connaught Place, and Safdarjung Hospital to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, AAP leaders posted videos of waterlogged areas on social media, highlighting disruptions caused by the rains and questioning the state of civic management under the current administration.

There was no immediate response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the allegations.

Following heavy rainfall on Tuesday, several parts of the city witnessed traffic congestion and flooded roads. Former chief minister Atishi shared a video of vehicles navigating waterlogged roads at Connaught Place’s Outer Circle, stating in Hindi on X, “The streets of Delhi’s Connaught Place have turned into ponds. Ten minutes of rain and this is Delhi’s condition. This is the marvel of the BJP’s four-engine government. Where is PWD Minister @p_sahibsingh ji? What is Chief Minister @gupta_rekha ji doing?”

AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj raised concerns over a wall-collapse incident near Raj Niwas, which reportedly resulted in the death of a woman and her son. In a post on X, he wrote, “Two dead, several injured – Delhi remembers how, until a few months ago, LG sahab used to go to every corner of Delhi to find faults in the government, making videos, tweeting, writing letters. Today, a wall collapsed in front of his Raj Bhavan, two people died, many are injured. But LG sahab has not even gone to meet them yet. No tweet, no photo, no letter. Has the concern for Delhi ended now?”

दो मरे, कई घायल-



दिल्ली को याद हैं कुछ महीने पहले तक LG साब दिल्ली के कौने कौने में जाकर सरकार की कमियाँ ढूंढा करते थे, वीडियो बनाते , ट्वीट करते , चिट्ठियाँ लिखते थे।



आज उनके राजभवन के सामने दीवार गिर गई , दो लोग मर गए, कई लोग घायल हैं। मगर LG साब अभी तक मिलने भी नई गए। ना… pic.twitter.com/he3XrHaKUZ — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) July 29, 2025

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, “Within four months of their rule, the BJP government has made people cry – from private schools’ fees, electricity bills to waterlogging. How will cleaning be done when you will do corruption in the cleaning equipment and salary of sweepers?”

AAP MLA Punardeep Singh Sawhney shared visuals of waterlogged streets in the Civil Lines area, writing in Hindi, “Delhi’s Chief Minister @gupta_rekha ji and the LG’s house are a five-minute walk from here, perhaps they like a Venice-like view, which is why arrangements have been made for rainwater to keep pooling here. Heartfelt thanks to Rekha Gupta ji for turning my constituency into a Venice-like lake!”

The AAP also posted a video showing a man dragging his motorcycle through water at the Zakhira underpass. The accompanying post read, “PWD Minister @p_sahibsingh ji, you were saying that your government has made proper arrangements to deal with waterlogging, so what is this?”

(With PTI inputs)