'Wayanad for me is...': Emotional Priyanka Gandhi launches blitzkrieg campaign to win Wayanad, vows to carry forward Rahul's legacy

In a deeply emotional and impassioned speech, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched her campaign for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala, following her brother Rahul Gandhi’s decision to vacate the seat. Addressing an enthusiastic crowd in Wayanad, flanked by senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka reaffirmed her family’s enduring bond with the people of the constituency and promised to strengthen that connection in the days ahead.

"My whole family will always remain indebted and grateful to you. I know he had to leave you, and I promise that I will only strengthen the bond between you and him," Priyanka said, invoking a powerful sense of unity and shared purpose. She reflected on the unwavering support that Wayanad extended to her brother during challenging times, stating, “You stood with my brother when the whole world was turning its back on him. You gave him your strength and courage to keep fighting.”

Priyanka praised Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, a 8,000-km journey across India aimed at promoting love and unity. "These values of truth and non-violence moved my brother to walk across India. He could not have done that without your support," she emphasized, clearly linking the people of Wayanad to the success of her brother’s mission.

Priyanka’s Promise to Wayanad

As the Congress candidate for the Wayanad bypoll, Priyanka made it clear that her focus would be on understanding and addressing the challenges faced by the local community. “My brother has explained to me the large issues you are facing,” she said. “I want to come to your house and understand straight from you what your issues are and how we can tackle them.”

The bypoll was triggered by Rahul Gandhi’s decision to vacate his Lok Sabha seat in Wayanad, a constituency where he built strong ties over the years. Priyanka’s candidacy marks her electoral debut, and she expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to represent the people of Wayanad. “It is my honour to represent you if you give me a chance,” she told the crowd, her voice filled with conviction.

Family and Party Support

Priyanka also took a moment to acknowledge the role of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in backing her candidacy, as well as the unwavering support from her family. "I am thankful to Kharge ji for approving my candidature and to my family for standing by me during this important moment," she said.

Her appeal to the people of Wayanad was personal, heartfelt, and strategic, tapping into the emotional ties the constituency shares with the Gandhi family. She positioned herself as not only a representative but also as a bridge between the people and her brother, ensuring that the bond built by Rahul Gandhi would not be broken but instead strengthened under her leadership.

A Critical Election for Congress

The Wayanad bypoll has become a crucial battleground for Congress as it seeks to regain momentum in Kerala ahead of the general elections. Priyanka’s entry into the fray brings a fresh yet familiar face to the campaign, with many viewing her as a dynamic force capable of revitalizing Congress’s fortunes in the region.

The upcoming by-election will test Priyanka’s ability to connect with the voters on a personal level while upholding her family’s legacy in Wayanad. If her launch rally is any indication, she is committed to engaging with the people directly, ensuring their concerns are heard and addressed.

The Congress too is upbeat. Almost a week before her nomination, the Kerala Congress had said that Priyanka Gandhi's nomination from Wayanad could be a game changer and that she could even win the seat with a record margin.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s campaign kickoff not only set the tone for her bid to win Wayanad but also laid the groundwork for a continued and deepening relationship between the Gandhi family and the constituency.

"This is not just an election; it is about continuing the trust and relationship my brother built with you. I am here to carry that forward," she declared, setting the stage for what could be one of the most closely watched political contests in the country.