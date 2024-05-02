WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 announced: Chandrachur Sen tops with 99%; How to check results, details here

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has finally announced the class 10 results. The West Bengal board declared the class 10 results today. Students can view their results on the board’s official website- wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE class 10 results 2024 can also be viewed at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 final examination. Of the total, over 5 lakh students were female, and around 4 lakh students were male.

Around 7.65 lakh students have passed the examination. The pass percentage is 86.31 per cent.

WBBSE had announced the results through a press conference at 9 am today. The board has also declared that Chandrachur Sen of Cooch Behar has topped the West Bengal Board class 10 exams, in 2024, with a score of 99 percent.

Samyapriya Guru from Purulia came second with 692 or 98.68 percent. WBBSE has also announced that a total of 57 students have been featured in the top ten list.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024?

Step 1: Visit WBBSE Madhyamik board’s official website

Step 2: Check the home page and click on the result tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘WB Madhyamik board result 2024’

Step 4: On the new page enter your details and submit

Check your result and download it for future reference