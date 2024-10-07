'We all must come together...': Farooq Abdullah extends olive branch to Mehbooba Mufti and PDP; is an alliance on the cards in J&K?

Farooq Abdullah, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), stated on Monday that his party would welcome support from Mehbooba Mufti's People’s Democratic Party (PDP), even if it isn’t required to form a government in the Union Territory. This response came amid reports suggesting that Mufti's PDP was willing to back the Congress-NC alliance.

Jubilant by the exit polls predicting a favorable outcome for the Congress-National Conference alliance, the former chief minister emphasized the importance of unity among all political forces to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir's future.

"Even if we don't need their support, we’ll gladly accept it," Abdullah remarked, referring to the PDP's potential backing. "If we are to move forward, we must work together. The challenges facing this state are immense, and collective effort is necessary to overcome them," he said in an interview with ANI.

Although Abdullah expressed gratitude towards Mehbooba Mufti for the offer, he clarified that there had been no direct communication between them regarding a post-election alliance. "I extend my sincere thanks to her. We are open to rebuilding this state together, but I’ve only heard about her support through media reports," he added.

Despite the positive projections for his party, Abdullah remained cautious about the exit polls, noting that they can often be misleading. "I’m not getting carried away by the exit polls—they can swing either way. The real picture will emerge once the votes are counted. We’re hopeful, however, that the NC-Congress alliance will secure a stable government in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first in a decade, have been closely watched, with exit polls showing mixed fortunes for the major parties. According to a C-Voter post-poll survey broadcast by India Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to lead in Jammu with 41% of the vote share, translating to 27-31 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress-NC alliance is projected to secure 36% of the vote, giving them 11-15 seats in the Jammu region.

The PDP, however, appears to be the biggest loser, with its vote share dropping to just 5%, potentially yielding only 0-2 seats.

The Jammu and Kashmir region, now consisting of 90 assembly seats following the abrogation of Article 370, is split between Jammu’s 47 seats and the Kashmir Valley’s 43. The BJP's stronghold in Jammu is offset by its significant decline in the Kashmir Valley, where it has seen its vote share plummet to just 3%, while the Congress-NC alliance has surged to 41%.

Across the Union Territory, the exit poll indicates a likely advantage for the Congress-NC alliance, which is projected to win between 40-48 seats, with the BJP trailing at 27-32 seats, and the PDP securing 6-12 seats. This suggests the possibility of a hung assembly, where no party or alliance gains an outright majority, further underscoring the importance of post-election coalitions.