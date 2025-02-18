'We don't support their actions': KIIT sacks officials who asked Nepali students to 'pack your bags and leave'

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Tuesday issued an apology following the backlash over the eviction of Nepali students from campus after the alleged suicide of third-year B-Tech student Prakriti Lamsal.

In a letter addressed to students and the public, Vice-Chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh said KIIT was extremely appalled by the untoward incident that took place at the campus on the evening of 16th February 2025.

"We are also regretful of the way some of us behaved with the agitating students. We love our students and had never done any disservice to them. The comments made by two of our officers are extremely irresponsible. Although the comments were made in their personal capacity on the spur of the moment, we do not support their actions."

Letter of Apology from the Vice-Chancellor, KIIT-DU



KIIT has always been a home to students from across the world, fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and care. We deeply regret the recent incident and reaffirm our commitment to the safety, dignity, and well-being of…

He confirmed that the officials involved had been removed from service, adding, "They too have apologized for their behavior. We too apologize for all that has happened and hereby tender our love and affection to all the students and people of Nepal. We love them as much as we love the people of India and the people of the world. Additionally, we are again appealing to our Nepali students to join regular academics with immediate effect."

The KIIT registrar announced disciplinary actions, stating, "Two security staff were terminated immediately. Two senior hostel officials and one senior administrative officer of the International Relations Office (IRO) were suspended pending a thorough inquiry."

The registrar also informed that the university has been actively persuading students to return to the campus and has set up a 24x7 control room at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate their return. "For our staff, we recognize that certain comments were made in the heat of the moment, and we apologize for any distress caused. We prioritize the safety and well-being of our students above all," the statement read.

Follow up action!

The institute came under fire after a video surfaced showing two officials threatening Nepali students, telling them to "pack your bags and just leave". An official was heard saying, "You say you are not safe here. Pack your bags and go wherever you are safe. If I see any of you here, I'll take disciplinary action." She was also heard defending the institution's founder, stating, "Do not insult the founder of this university. The man is feeding 40,000 students for free. Such an amount would even be more than your country's entire budget."

The university issued a notice dated February 17, ordering all international students from Nepal to vacate the campus immediately. "The University is closed Sine Die for all the international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on 17th February 2025," the notice stated.

Meanwhile, two officers from the Nepal embassy in Delhi are likely to visit KIIT. The officers are also expected to meet a group of students from the Himalayan kingdom, who were allegedly evicted from their hostel. Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday said his government was working through diplomatic channels to ensure the welfare of Nepali students in Odisha.