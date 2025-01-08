'We have our own security concerns': Indian Air Force chief raises alarm over regional militarisation by China, Pakistan

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), voiced serious concerns regarding the escalating militarisation by neighbouring countries China and Pakistan during his address at the 21st Subroto Mukherjee Seminar on Tuesday. His comments come in light of China's recent unveiling of two sixth-generation stealth fighter jets, a move that has heightened global apprehensions about Beijing's military advancements.

"The world today is in a precarious position dominated by conflicts and contests," Air Chief Marshal Singh stated, underscoring India's security challenges along its western and northern borders due to increased military activities by its neighbours.

Singh highlighted China's substantial investments in its air force, pointing to the recent introduction of new stealth aircraft as indicative of its rapid technological growth. "As far as China is concerned, it is not just the numbers; even the technology is growing at a very rapid pace," he remarked.

The IAF chief also expressed alarm over delays in India's indigenous fighter jet programs, particularly the Tejas Mark-1A project, which slow deliveries of GE-F404 jet engines from the United States have impeded.

In contrast to China's advancements, which include the deployment of Chengdu J-20 jets near Indian borders and the recent test flights of new stealth fighters, India is still in the early stages of developing its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), with the first prototype not expected to take flight for another four to five years.

Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India), Singh emphasized the IAF's commitment to fostering self-reliance in defence capabilities. He outlined several initiatives aimed at indigenization, including the successful collaboration with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to produce nearly 50,000 components for the Air Force's Base Repair Depots.

Singh also noted the establishment of a dedicated Directorate of Aerospace Design to work with private industry on innovative technologies, alongside various schemes like Mehar Baba-I and iDEX to promote defence innovation.

He stressed the importance of embracing risks in research and development, stating, "Technology delayed is technology denied." While acknowledging that self-reliance may incur higher initial costs, he argued that it is essential for India's strategic independence.

Singh further warned that India risks falling behind if delays in indigenous programs persist. "Amortizing R&D costs and limited production numbers will push the costs up, but this will give us the much-needed self-reliance," he concluded, urging a greater acceptance of risks and potential failures in defence research and development.

