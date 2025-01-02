'We have reports, people are coming through...': Mamata Banerjee blames BSF for infiltration from Bangladesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that central forces were enabling infiltration from Bangladesh to disrupt peace in the state. Calling it the Centre's "nefarious blueprint," Banerjee accused the Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the India-Bangladesh border, of allowing illegal entry into West Bengal.

"People are entering through Islampur, through Sitai, through Chopra — we have news. Why are you not protesting? The border is in the hands of BSF. If anyone thinks they are intruding into Bengal and maligning the Trinamool, let them be warned that the Trinamool Congress does not do these things. Don't abuse Trinamool by supporting the wrongdoings of BSF," Banerjee said.

Her remarks come weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said infiltration from Bangladesh was disrupting peace in West Bengal. Today, Banerjee said: "The BSF is allowing infiltration from different areas into Bengal and torturing women. The TMC is not guarding the borders. The border is not in our hands, so if someone accuses the TMC of permitting infiltration, I will point out that it is the BSF's responsibility."

The Chief Minister said she would instruct the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate and identify specific locations where such infiltrations were being permitted. "The police have all the information, and the Centre has it too. I have received information from Rajiv Kumar (DGP) and local sources. I will write a strong letter to the Centre regarding this," she added.

Reiterating her desire for peace between Bengal and neighboring Bangladesh, Banerjee alleged that "goons" were being allowed into Bengal to commit crimes before returning across the border. "BSF is enabling this, and the Centre has a role in it," she said, warning the central government of protests if any attempt was made to fuel terror activities in the state.

BJP Hits Back at Mamata Banerjee

BJP's West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar dismissed Banerjee's allegations, calling her a "failed" Chief Minister who has reached the "ultimate level of delusion." He accused Banerjee of blaming the BSF while refusing to provide land for border surveillance outposts. "Now, crossing all limits of accusations, she has started blaming her own administration's officials," Majumdar said, adding that according to her, "the DMs and SPs under her administration are allowing foreign criminals to infiltrate the border to murder the elected representatives of her party."

The failed Chief Minister of the state, @MamataOfficial, has reached the ultimate level of delusion!



Despite not providing land to set up outposts for border surveillance, she used to blame the Border Security Force (@BSF_India ) for illegal infiltration. But now, crossing all… pic.twitter.com/Jwzk0oAzwF — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) January 2, 2025

"Until now, she used to hold the opposition responsible for such incidents. But why this sudden shift in Mamata Banerjee’s narrative? Is she trying to shield the misdeeds of her party's looter, criminal representatives by making such claims?" Majumdar questioned. He added, "Honorable madam @MamataOfficial, do not forget that the people of Bengal have seen through your deceit and cunning. You have tarnished the sanctity of West Bengal. Your departure is imminent!"

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometer border, much of which is porous and marked by rivers, making it challenging to monitor and secure effectively.