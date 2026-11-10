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'We remain good friends and devoted parents': Pawan Kalyan & Anna Konidala announce separation after 13 years

'We remain good friends and devoted parents': Pawan Kalyan & Anna Konidala announce separation after 13 years

Neither Kalyan nor Anna has spoken about what led to their decision to separate.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 12:11 PM IST
'We remain good friends and devoted parents': Pawan Kalyan & Anna Konidala announce separation after 13 yearsThe couple said their relationship would continue as a friendship and that their children's happiness and well-being would remain their priority.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala have announced their separation after 13 years of marriage, saying they have decided to part ways with “mutual understanding and respect” while continuing to raise their children together.

The announcement was made in a joint statement issued through PR late on Monday night and shared by Kalyan's political party, Jana Sena. The couple said that although their marriage has ended, they would remain friends and continue to be devoted parents to their children.

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"After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect," the statement read.

The couple said their relationship would continue as a friendship and that their children's happiness and well-being would remain their priority.

"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always be our shared priority."

They also asked for privacy as they deal with the change in their personal lives.

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"During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey," they added.

No reason given for separation

Neither Kalyan nor Anna has spoken about what led to their decision to separate. The joint statement does not mention divorce proceedings or any arrangements concerning their children.

Kalyan is currently the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister. Anna is a Russian citizen.

Kalyan and Anna got married in 2013. They have two children together, a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, and a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

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The separation marks the end of Kalyan's third marriage.

He was previously married to Nandini in 1997. The two separated in 1999.

Kalyan later married actor Renu Desai in 2009. They have two children, a son, Akira Nandan, and a daughter, Aadhya. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 12:11 PM IST
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