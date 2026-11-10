From Rs 33 to Rs 3,800! Analysts see upto 50% upside in this multibagger despite 115x rally in 6 yrs

BSE, Asia’s oldest stock exchange, is a leading Indian market infrastructure institution with over 26.8 crore investor accounts, offering trading, clearing, listing, mutual fund distribution and market-data services across multiple asset classes.



BSE Q2 results

BSE reported a 44.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 809.15 crore, with a revenue increased 34.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,432.66 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 984 crore, while EBITDA margin increased to 68.7 per cent for the reported quarter. Its transaction charges rose 42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,127.8 crore.

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BSE share performance

Shares of BSE settled at Rs 3,816.60 on Monday, rising nearly half a per cent for the day. Its total market capitalization stood at Rs 1.55 lakh crore. The stock has gained 16 per cent in the last one month, while it has jumped 45 per cent in the ongoing calandar year.

The stock has delivered a 470 per cent return in the last three-years, while it has rallied 2,310 per cent in five year period. The stock has soared 11,465 per cent or 115.6 times in the last from its covid-19 lows around Rs 33.



BSE shares target price

BSE has turned into one of the most profitable businesses in Indian capital markets. Net profit has risen for four quarters in a row. Exchanges have very high operating leverage - most costs are fixed, so additional volume flows almost entirely to profit, said SAMCO Securities in its Diwali 2026 note.

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"Since an exchange cannot list on its own platform, the shares of its rival NSE, listed on 24 September 2026, trade only on BSE. If NSE shares become eligible for the futures and options segment, those contracts would also trade only on BSE, which could help revive BSE's largely dormant single-stock derivatives segment," it added.

BSE is targeting double-digit cash market share by early CY2027, supported by rising institutional participation, while expanding its StAR MF platform and direct data monetisation. Its derivatives market share is improving in non-expiry and monthly contracts despite a quarterly decline in premium turnover, said Ventura.

With over 150 companies seeking to raise around Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the company expects strong growth in revenue, EBITDA and net earnings over FY26–29, it said. "We remain optimistic about BSE's sector and industry growth. We maintain a 'hold' rating with target price of Rs 4,468," it added.

PL Capital slightly tweak FY27 operating revenue estimates factoring in recovery of volumes following CAS revision, while the overhang of bank guarantee norms still persists. "We expect opex to remain elevated due to continued investments in technology infra and higher clearing & settlement costs linked to rising volumes, which are likely to weigh on EBITDA margin," it said with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 4,015.

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The introduction of the CAS weighed on expiry-day activity, contributing to a 24 per cent QoQ decline in equity-derivatives premium turnover in Q2FY27; however, SEBI’s restoration of the last-30-minute VWAP-based settlement from December 2026 should improve expiry-day predictability and support normalization in derivatives volumes, said Geojit Investments, which has a 'buy' rating on it.

Among other brokerage firms, Macquarie and Haitong has an 'outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 4,050 and Rs 4,030 respectively. Sharekhan has given it a 'buy' with a target price of Rs 4,300 on it. HDFC Securities, IIFL Capital and Kotak have an 'add' rating with a target price of Rs 4,180, Rs 3,900 and Rs 4,000 respectively.



BSE technical views

"BSE has broken out of a bullish flag pattern on strong volumes, showing signs of a fresh bullish leg. It is trading well above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 EMAs, reinforcing the positive outlook. The weekly MACD has given a bullish crossover with the histogram turning positive. With a stop-loss at Rs 3,213 and a medium-term target of Rs 4,989, the setup offers an attractive positional opportunity," said Geojit.

"BSE appears to be in an accumulation phase near its 50-week EMA. The stock has reclaimed both its 50-day (Rs 3,300) and 200-day (Rs 3,369) moving averages, and a bullish crossover in the weekly RSI supports a resumption of the primary uptrend. We recommend buying in the range of Rs 3,455-3,565 with a stop loss of Rs 2,810 and a target of Rs 5,441 over one year," said SAMCO.