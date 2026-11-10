Can Jensen Huang survive Nvidia scandal? Yale expert sees 50-50 odds; Bernstein flags risks

However, the espionage allegations remain unproven, and Nvidia's board has reportedly said it has no reason to believe company secrets or national security were compromised.

Can Jensen Huang survive the crisis?

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for leadership studies at the Yale School of Management, reportedly told TechCrunch that Huang's chances of retaining his position were approximately 50-50.

Sonnenfeld pointed to a psychological concept known as idiosyncrasy credits, introduced by social psychologist Edwin Hollander in 1958.

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The theory suggests that leaders who consistently deliver results accumulate goodwill and trust, allowing them greater latitude when controversies arise.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, has spent more than three decades building that credibility. However, such goodwill could erode if investigators uncover evidence of compromised security or deliberate misconduct.

His future may ultimately depend on whether he was misled about Alice Huang's alleged connections and whether confidential information was compromised.

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Bernstein warns of Nvidia's biggest leadership risk

In a November 9 research note titled NVIDIA (NVDA): Stirring the (honey)pot?, Bernstein semiconductor analyst Stacy Rasgon highlighted Nvidia's substantial dependence on Huang.

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Unlike conventional corporations with clearly defined succession structures, Nvidia operates under an unusually centralised leadership model, with Huang reportedly overseeing approximately 60 direct reports.

Bernstein warned that there is no obvious executive capable of immediately replacing him.

The brokerage also suggested that China could emerge as the principal beneficiary if Huang were removed, given his importance to Nvidia's strategy and America's AI ambitions.

Nevertheless, Bernstein questioned the strength of the espionage allegations, distinguishing them from reports concerning Huang's personal relationship.

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What could Huang and Nvidia lose?

For Huang, the immediate risks include losing his CEO position, board confidence, political influence and personal reputation.

A sustained decline in Nvidia shares could also erode the value of his substantial equity holdings.

For Nvidia, the consequences could extend beyond leadership uncertainty.

Bernstein warned that the controversy could intensify regulatory scrutiny, particularly among US lawmakers concerned about technology exports to China.

However, the brokerage believes demand for Nvidia's AI chips is unlikely to be materially affected.

Despite the controversy, Bernstein maintained its Outperform rating and $400 price target, compared with Nvidia's November 6 closing price of $186.64, implying approximately 114% upside.

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What happens next?

Two upcoming events could prove significant: Nvidia's November 17 earnings announcement and a congressional briefing requested for November 18.

Bernstein cautioned that the controversy could remain an overhang as investigations continue.

Ultimately, Huang's survival may depend less on the affair itself than on what investigators establish about his knowledge, judgment and handling of potential security risks.

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