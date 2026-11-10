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Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 results today; key expectations, what you should know

Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 results today; key expectations, what you should know

KALYANKJIL611.00(3.21%)

Kalyan delivered 27 per cent YoY Q2 growth in India, supported by 20 per cent same-store sales growth, despite the high base of all nine days of Navratri falling in Q2 last year.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 10:07 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers India Q2 results today; key expectations, what you should knowDuring the quarter, Kalyan launched 12 showrooms in India (11 net additions) and nine Candere showrooms in India.

After Titan Company Ltd's earnings last week, jewellery maker Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is scheduled to report its September quarter results today. Demand for jewellery makers remained healthy during the quarter, rising 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) despite elevated gold prices, supported by festive demand, premiumisation and continued market share gains by organised players.

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Kalyan delivered 27 per cent YoY Q2 growth in India, supported by 20 per cent same-store sales growth, despite the high base of all nine days of Navratri falling in Q2 last year. Analysts noted that demand softened towards the end of the quarter owing to the shift in the festive calendar to Q3. Kalyan's international business grew 18 per cent YoY, contributing 11 per cent to consolidated revenue.

Consumers continued to adapt to higher gold prices, with higher average ticket sizes supporting value growth, Choice Institutional Equities said, while noting that management commentaries from jewellers remained positive on near-term demand momentum.

During the quarter, Kalyan launched 12 showrooms in India (11 net additions) and nine Candere showrooms in India. It also launched one Kalyan showroom in the UK during Q2FY27. Kalyan also opened its first Akshaya Thanga Maligai (ATM) store in Chennai. Its total showroom count stood at 546.

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Jefferies expects Kalyan to report pre-exceptional profit of Rs 364.10 crore for the quarter, up 39.8 per cent YoY, on a 28.3 per cent YoY jump in sales to Rs 10,078 crore. Ebitda is seen rising 32.7 per cent YoY to Rs 660 crore.

MOFSL estimated Q2 profit at Rs 332 crore and sales at Rs 10,452 crore. The domestic brokerage said gross profit margin is expected to contract 140 basis points YoY to 11.1 per cent. Ebitda margin is likely to contract 60 basis points YoY to 5.7 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 10:07 AM IST
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