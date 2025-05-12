'We stopped a nuclear conflict’: Donald Trump drops bombshell on India-Pakistan conflict

US President Donald Trump dropped a bombshell on May 12, claiming his administration "stopped a nuclear conflict’ in the subcontinent. "My administration helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan," Trump said, adding "we (Trump's administration) stopped a nuclear conflict, millions would have been killed".

Adding that trade deal came as handy tool to stop the conflict, Trump said, "I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of Indian and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases - they really were from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation. And we helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said. Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it, let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade. People have never really used trade the way I used it. By that, I can tell you, and all of a sudden they said. I think we're gonna stop, and they have.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trump's announcement from White House came just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8 pm. "We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed so I’m very proud about that," he added.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal AK Bharti on May 12 categorically denied reports that the Indian Air Force struck the Kirana Hills in Pakistan’s Punjab province — an area long speculated to house elements of Islamabad’s nuclear arsenal.

Speaking at a joint briefing by the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Bharti stated, “The Indian Air Force is neither aware of what is there nor did it target it.”

PM Modi had said last month that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack would face punishment beyond their imagination. India, on May 7, launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

Advertisement

The subsequent aggression by Pakistan was effectively repelled by the Indian Armed Forces, who also pounded Pakistan Air Bases.

Meanwhile, Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held talks today, sources said. They said talks between the two DGMOs have been completed for today.