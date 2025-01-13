'We won't die for your profits': Karnataka IT employees union slams L&T chief's 90-hour workweek proposal

Karnataka State IT Employees Union (KITU) has strongly criticised L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's recent comments advocating for a 90-hour work week. The union called it an example of the relentless pursuit of profit at the expense of workers' well-being.

"We are not ready to die for your profits," KITU said in a post on X. "SN Subrahmanyan's remark advocating a 90-hour work week reveals nothing but the insatiable thirst of these capitalists for profit through the ruthless and inhuman exploitation of the Indian working class."

— Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (@kitu_hq) January 11, 2025

Subrahmanyan made headlines recently when he, during an employee interaction, lamented that L&T workers were not required to work on Sundays, stating, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays."

The L&T chairperson's comments, which followed a similar controversial statement by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy advocating for a 70-hour work week, have sparked widespread backlash.

Subrahmanyan also pointed out that employees in China work up to 90 hours per week, referencing a conversation with a Chinese individual who claimed that such a work culture could help China surpass the US in global dominance. "So that's the answer for you. If you have got to be on top of the world, you have to work 90 hours a week. Get going, guys. Come on,” he said.

KITU Secretary Sooraj Nidiyanga said that the union was not considering this as an isolated statement. "Previously, when Narayana Murthy advocated for a 70-hour work week, there was an attempt to implement the same in Karnataka. Only because of the intervention and mobilisation by KITU and resistance from employees, the government was forced to step back,” he explained.

While the corporate world has seen diverse opinions on work hours, figures like Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and former HCL CEO Vineet Nayar have stressed the importance of focusing on the quality of work rather than the sheer quantity of hours worked.

Speaking on L&T chairperson's remarks, Mahindra said: "So, it’s not about 40 hours, it’s not about 70 hours, it’s not about 90 hours. What output are you doing? Even if it’s 10 hours, you can change the world in 10 hours."

Nayar slammed the glorification of long hours, emphasising the toll on energy and creativity. "The real question isn’t how much you work. It’s how fully you live,” Nayar wrote in a LinkedIn post. "We glorify long hours, back-to-back meetings, and being always on. But an unlived life drains energy, creativity, and purpose."

