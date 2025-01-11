‘I cried in bathrooms...': Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta weighs in on 90-hour workweek debate

Amid the heated debate sparked by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s advocacy for a 90-hour workweek, Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, shared her personal experience of working nearly 100 hours a week—and why it didn’t work.

In a post titled "Choices, Hard Work, and Happiness," Gupta dismantled the notion that long hours translate to greater productivity, drawing from her own career journey.

“I worked 100 hours a week for four months on my first project. Eighteen hours a day, with one day off, and I was miserable 90% of the time,” Gupta revealed. “I cried in office bathrooms, ate chocolate cake at 2 a.m., and was hospitalized twice. Most importantly, I may have been at work for 100 hours, but I was not productive in those hours.”

Gupta clarified that while hard work is non-negotiable for success, it must be sustainable. “Hard work is not equal to hours worked. Many of those hours in entry-level careers were pure facetime. Hard work needs to be sustainable for us to do it long enough for compounding to kick in.”

She criticized inefficiencies in workplace culture that reward appearances over output. “Many developed nations work 8–4 but ensure those hours are productive. Come in on time, bring your best, and use technology to be effective,” she wrote, citing her team’s use of AI to reduce grunt work.

Choices, Hard Work and Happiness



I debated whether to write this post, because the risk of being misquoted on this issue in this clickbait world is high. But I am trying to share what is a nuanced point of view on the issue of work-life balance.



1. Hard work is important and… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) January 11, 2025

For Gupta, the debate must also address mental health and family responsibilities, which are often overlooked in such discussions. “I could work those hours as a young, single girl with no responsibilities. Today, between my career, managing my home, and giving time to my family, I am consumed—even with privilege and support,” she noted.

She urged organizations to create cultures where people are inspired to perform their best rather than compelled to overwork. “When people find purpose in what they do, they go above and beyond—even in difficult personal circumstances. Forcing anything is hard. Inspiring people to give their best is easier,” Gupta stated.

Her post ended on a hopeful note: “As we contribute to India’s growth, let’s strive to be a happy nation, enjoying the fruits of development while building a sustainable work-life relationship. Happiness and progress go hand in hand.”