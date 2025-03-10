Weather alert in Himachal: IMD warns of thunderstorms, Lahaul-Spiti police urge caution

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Monday and again from Wednesday to Friday. The warning comes as snowfall was recorded in parts of the state’s higher reaches, prompting authorities to advise caution.

According to the Shimla-based MeT office, Keylong received 1 cm of snow, while traces were reported in Gondla. The weather remained mostly dry since Sunday evening, except for mild snowfall in isolated areas. Police in Lahaul and Spiti have urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, where snowfall has been reported. “We advise travelers to stay away from sensitive areas,” the police said.

The cold intensified in the tribal district, with Tabo recording the lowest temperature in the state at minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 50.4 mm of rainfall in the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to 10, exceeding the normal 34.9 mm by 44%, according to the MeT office. With more weather fluctuations expected, officials have advised residents and tourists to remain alert and follow safety advisories.

(With inputs from PTI)