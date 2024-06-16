Weather alert: Monsoon progresses in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar; IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance into some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Northwest Bay of Bengal, Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal, and some parts of Bihar in the next 4-5 days.

The weather department issued a red alert on June 16 as heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Uttar Pradesh. An orange alert, predicting heatwave to severe heatwave conditions, has been issued for parts of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.

According to IMD, severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist in several parts of Uttar Pradesh till June 18. Districts including Bulandshahr, Varanasi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Sonbhadra, Kanpur Dehat, Mathura, and Agra are on red alert.

Parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi are also expected to witness severe heatwave conditions between till 17.

Delhi is on orange alert from today till June 18. The IMD has predicted "mainly clear sky. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions. Strong surface winds (speed 30-40 kmph) occasionally in gusty during the day" for Delhi on June 16 and June 17. It also predicted a "partly cloudy sky" along with heatwave conditions on June 18.

Isolated parts of Bihar and Jharkhand will experience heatwave conditions on June 16. Isolated and other pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division, and north Rajasthan may also witness heatwave conditions between June 15 and 18.

Northeast Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand may also experience heatwaves today.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya in the coming days.

According to IMD, extremely heavy rainfall may also hit parts of Meghalaya between June 15 and June 19; and Assam between June 17 and June 19.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on June 18 and June 19. Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha may also witness "scattered light to moderate rainfall" in the next four days.